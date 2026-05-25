Drake has made Billboard 200 history in the United States, debuting at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 with his albums 'ICEMAN,' 'HABIBTI' and 'MAID OF HONOUR,' a chart run that places him alongside Taylor Swift in the race for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists.

The achievement, confirmed on the Billboard 200 chart dated May 30, 2026, marks the first time in the chart's modern history that one artist has occupied the entire top three positions in a single week. The release window for all three albums was the same, arriving on May 15, with streaming driving the overwhelming share of their success.

The Billboard 200 ranks albums using a combined measure of physical sales, downloads and streaming activity. Drake's latest performance shows just how dominant streaming has become in shaping chart outcomes.

Billboard 200 Sweep Reshapes Chart History

According to Billboard, Drake's 'ICEMAN' landed at No. 1 with 463,000 equivalent album units, followed by 'HABIBTI' at No. 2 with 114,000 units and 'MAID OF HONOUR' at No. 3 with 110,000 units. According to Billboard data, most of those figures came from streaming rather than traditional album sales.

With 'ICEMAN,' Drake now holds 15 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, moving ahead of Jay-Z among solo male artists and drawing level with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums by a solo performer.

The scale of the achievement is also historical. No artist had ever before debuted in the top three positions at the same time since the chart began its weekly format in 1956. While other acts have previously controlled the top two spots, Drake has gone a step further by locking out the entire podium in one sweep.

Drake's surprise rollout strategy, including a livestream reveal of two of the albums just a day before release, helped fuel anticipation across platforms.

Streaming Power Behind Drake's Chart Domination

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The numbers behind Drake's takeover underline how listening habits have shifted. Of 'ICEMAN's total, more than 449,000 units came from streaming activity alone, equal to over 460 million on-demand plays in a single week.

Both 'HABIBTI' and 'MAID OF HONOUR' also drew the vast majority of their consumption from streaming platforms, reinforcing how digital access now drives chart outcomes more than physical album sales.

Billboard's methodology blends streaming, downloads and traditional sales into a single metric known as 'equivalent album units.' Each album unit is calculated from either one full album sale, ten individual track sales, or a set number of streams.

Drake's performance also extends beyond the top three. The rest of the Billboard 200 top 10 that week featured a mix of established artists and rising names, but none came close to the numbers posted by his three releases.

Taylor Swift Billboard 200 Record Behind Drake's Run

Taylor Swift remains central to any discussion of Drake's chart achievement, even though she did not release new music in the same week. She currently shares the record for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200, with 15 chart-toppers to her name.

Her commercial power has been defined by consistently huge first-week numbers across each album cycle. That success comes from a combination of streaming strength, physical releases such as CDs, vinyl and special editions, and tightly managed release strategies. Albums including 'Midnights' and 'The Tortured Poets Department' have both spent multiple weeks at No. 1, showing staying power beyond their opening surges.

More recently, Swift also broke records with 'The Life of a Showgirl,' which delivered the biggest first-week album debut in the modern Billboard tracking era, surpassing Adele's 25 in opening-week units. That release reinforced her position as one of the most commercially dominant artists of the streaming era.

Drake's latest chart run now places him level with Swift on 15 No. 1 albums, with only The Beatles ahead overall on 19. The comparison highlights two different kinds of dominance.

Swift's albums tend to build long, sustained chart runs driven by broad fan purchasing across formats. Drake, by contrast, often sees extremely concentrated streaming surges on release week, strong enough to push multiple projects into the upper ranks at the same time.