Donald Trump appeared to briefly fall asleep at his desk moments after delivering a grim address on the war with Iran, according to a body language expert who described the US president as 'shattered' and 'a little weak' in footage aired on Fox News.

Trump has long brushed off criticism about closing his eyes during public events, insisting in past interviews that he is thinking, listening or 'tuning out the nonsense.' Clips of him on stage with eyes shut have become a familiar feature of his rallies and televised meetings. This latest episode, however, has drawn fresh scrutiny because it unfolded just after he spoke about an escalating conflict with Iran and his own family life, laying bare the pressure he says he is under.

Trump appeared very sleepy after bombshell speech https://t.co/zgnhzKDk4O — Solar Life (@SOLARLIFE) May 22, 2026

The footage, analysed by body language specialist Inbaal Honigman for betting site Covers.com, shows Trump seated behind a desk, shoulders square, eyes slowly closing as the conversation moves on. Honigman stressed that he was not 'unconscious,' as some viewers claimed online, but said his posture and face suggested he had slipped into a genuine nap rather than a contemplative pause.

'The President is sitting strong and stable, and dare we say, comfy, in his seat,' she said. 'His shoulders are squared and stable, indicating that he is not passed out but rather, napping.' Her remarks followed a wave of criticism from Fox News viewers, some of whom branded Trump 'weak' for appearing to shut down so soon after delivering tough talk on Iran.

Iran Tensions and Question About His Son's Wedding

The drowsy moment came directly after Trump was asked whether he would attend his son's upcoming wedding, given his claim that he is consumed by the war with Iran.

'He'd like me to go. But it's going to be just a small, little private affair. I'm gonna try and make it,' Trump replied, according to the Express. 'I said, 'You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'

Q: Are you attending your son's wedding this weekend?



TRUMP: Uhhhh. He'd like me to go. I'm gonna try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.' pic.twitter.com/FoGMB23Xdk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2026

He then framed the decision as a no-win situation in the media. 'That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news, of course.'

Moments later, as the camera continued to roll, his eyes slid shut. His hands stayed planted on the desk, relaxed but not slumped, while his face settled into an expression that Honigman argues is characteristic of someone in deep sleep rather than quiet reflection.

From a purely political standpoint, it is an awkward optic. Trump has tried to project stamina and resilience, contrasting himself with opponents he casts as frail or unfocused. Being seen apparently nodding off just after invoking 'the Leader of the Free World' burdens, as Honigman herself calls him, cuts across that carefully constructed image.

Body Language Expert Calls Trump 'Shattered and Weak'

Honigman's analysis is direct, suggesting that the speed at which Trump appeared to drift off indicates not a brief lapse in attention, but possible fatigue or exhaustion. She argued that the situation reflects a deeper state of strain, stating that he appeared 'shattered, or a little weak right now,' and noting that his apparent sleep shortly after delivering remarks could be interpreted as a sign that he needed rest.

Holy shit. A clip of Trump fast asleep and about to fall out of his chair when he was among world leaders is going viral.



This is absolutely humiliating on the world stage. Trump does not have the stamina to remain president. pic.twitter.com/HFFR5TwOTu — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 17, 2026

Her commentary goes into unusually fine detail about his facial muscles. 'Trump's face is in a state of utter relaxation. His eyes are closed, cheeks flat, lips closed and neutral. This is an indication of very deep sleep,' she said.

She also addressed what, if anything, his expression might reveal about his mental state. In sleep, she noted, faces can either be completely loose in deep rest or show flickers of emotion when someone is dreaming. Trump, in her view, looked firmly in the first category.

'Whether he's asleep thinking sad thoughts of his record low approval ratings, or happy thoughts about the new ballroom he's building for the White House, he's not actively dreaming,' she said, drawing a contrast between the speculative content of his thoughts and the visibly inert surface of his face.

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There is no medical assessment on record accompanying Honigman's observations, and no confirmation from Trump or his team that he actually fell asleep. The interpretation rests entirely on visual cues. Without a clinical evaluation or Trump's own admission, it remains just that, an expert reading of a short heavily scrutinised clip.

Even so, the incident has landed in a campaign-style environment where every blink is politicised. Supporters may see a 79-year-old man snatching seconds of rest after yet another televised confrontation with global crisis. Critics may see a commander-in-chief who cannot stay fully alert while discussing war and family in the same breath.

Trump himself has not addressed the 'nap' directly. For now, the argument over whether he was tired, careless or simply caught at an unflattering angle will play out, as ever, on split screens and social feeds rather than in any formal forum.