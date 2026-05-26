Donald Trump's bruised hand, closed eyes and an unusually clumsy boast about a cognitive test have put the 79-year-old US president's health back under the spotlight in Washington, with scrutiny sharpening on the eve of a medical visit to Walter Reed on Tuesday. The latest images and remarks, recorded at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day and in a New York speech last week, have revived questions about what the White House is willing to say, and what it would rather leave hanging.

Did you know that "dumb" is spelled with a "b" on the end? Yes we all know that.



Donald Trump just found out though. What a fucking nimrod... pic.twitter.com/ZnYOHYivHA — SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 (@SmackeyCracks) May 24, 2026

The news came after weeks in which Trump's physical appearance and public bearing have been examined almost frame by frame. Photographs earlier this month showed heavy makeup on the back of his right hand during a White House event promoting a federal prescription drug website, and similar discolouration was later visible when he addressed graduating cadets at the US Coast Guard Academy.

The White House has said the bruising is linked to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, while Trump himself has insisted he remains in excellent health.

Read more Critics Detail How Donald Trump Is 'Rotting While in Office' After Zoomed-In Hand Photo Critics Detail How Donald Trump Is 'Rotting While in Office' After Zoomed-In Hand Photo

The Hand That Keeps Returning

There was nothing subtle about the latest images from Arlington. Photographers again captured what appeared to be bruising on Trump's hand beneath a layer of concealer as he attended Memorial Day events, and footage circulating online showed him with his eyes closed for a prolonged period while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke.

On their own, such moments can be over-read. But in Trump's case, where every gesture tends to become part theatre, part evidence, they have fed an obvious public obsession with his age and condition.

Absolute cognitive collapse. Donald Trump completely detaches from reality, bizarrely claiming military doctors gave him a complex arithmetic test to prove he isn't dumb.



He hallucinates that professionals were stunned by his ability to identify a horse and solve fake math. pic.twitter.com/1sU2UZvuVi — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 22, 2026

The White House has already been forced into explanation mode. Reuters reported in January that Trump said he takes more aspirin than doctors recommend and that it contributes to the bruising on his hand, while White House doctors have linked his symptoms to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can cause swelling in the legs.

The diagnosis was first revealed following a medical evaluation last year prompted by mild swelling in his lower legs and ankles. While the condition itself is not considered particularly serious, it has drawn increased attention as public scrutiny surrounding his health continues to intensify.

Trump's Cognitive Test Story

The issue also drew attention following remarks by Trump during a speech in New York on Friday. He said an insult from critics calling him 'dumb' prompted him to take a cognitive test, which he claimed he 'aced.'

He then tried to explain the word itself, saying, 'They hit me with a bad one. He's a dumb person. D-U-M, not the B,' before adding, 'Most people don't know it has a B.' It was a peculiar line even by Trump standards, the kind of verbal stumble that tends to spread faster than the intended punchline.

Trump: “A lot of people don’t know dumb has a B in it”. pic.twitter.com/NCcF2f5vf7 — Ben (@Jamin2g) May 22, 2026

NBC News reported that Tuesday's appointment will be the fourth known medical examination of Trump's second term. His first checkup after returning to office was described by White House physician Sean Barbabella as showing 'excellent cognitive and physical health.'

In July, Trump underwent another evaluation after leg swelling and hand bruising, when the venous condition was identified. In October, he underwent advanced imaging, though there was confusion over whether it had been an MRI or a CT scan until Barbabella later clarified it was a CT used to rule out cardiovascular issues.

The White House Line

The White House has tried to keep this a closed loop. Its standard answer is that Trump is active, sharp and too busy to worry about. White House spokesman Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast last week that the president is 'the sharpest and most accessible president in American history' and remains 'in excellent health.' That is the official position, and it is plainly intended to shut down speculation rather than invite it.

Still, the speculation persists because Trump himself keeps giving people material. He has spent years mocking Joe Biden's mental and physical condition, only to find the same harsh lens now trained on him.

A former Johns Hopkins University professor, Dr. John Gartner, told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump is 'transparently mentally ill and cognitively deteriorating.' That is an extreme view, and one should be careful about treating any single commentator as arbiter of a president's fitness. Yet it reflects the mood around him, which is less about a diagnosis than about a growing sense that the optics are getting harder to dismiss.

The open question is not whether Trump looks energetic on certain days. It is whether the White House is giving a full and clear account of a president whose public image now depends heavily on confidence, concealment and the sort of improvisation that once looked like strength.

On Tuesday, the evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center may result in a routine health update. However, it could also prompt renewed scrutiny if officials provide only limited details, a response that critics argue often leaves unanswered questions despite ongoing public interest in the matter.