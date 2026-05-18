Demi Moore has maintained a close relationship with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, especially amid the latter's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. The Ghost star is also close to Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Despite the two women's bond, Moore and Willis have remained on close terms since their 1998 divorce, with Moore publicly supporting the family through his dementia diagnosis. Social media users, however, continue to pit the two women against each other.

False Claims About Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' Relationship

A TikTok user alleged that Moore checked herself into a rehab facility after making sure that her ex-husband was settled while battling his illness. The actress allegedly promised to never leave Bruce's side when they were still together, and she intends to keep this promise until the very end.

In the video, the user suggested that Bruce was spending time at a rehab facility, and his ex-wife picked him up and brought him home. However, to say that Moore 'checked into rehab' means that it was the actress who submitted herself to medical treatments, a contradiction that undermines the claim's credibility from the outset.

The fabricated account continued with the uploader claiming that after Moore signed Bruce's discharge papers and took him home, the actor held his ex-wife's hand tightly as his way of expressing gratitude. After the pair reached Bruce's home, Moore allegedly took full control of his medical and financial decisions, including changing his treatment plan, leaving Emma stunned.

Breaking news at 3 AM

last night, Demi Moore quietly walked into a Los Angeles rehab center… pic.twitter.com/BYDxOhaGAG — MaggieWise ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@maggiewise111) May 18, 2026

The video also falsely claimed that Moore reactivated an old joint account containing $42 million (£31.1m) shared with Bruce. Moore allegedly hired two new caregivers to tend to Bruce to ensure constant care, and had a therapeutic garden made for her ex-husband before restoring their family life, all presented as fulfilment of a promise made decades ago.

While it is true that Moore and Bruce have remained close over the past two decades, the claims made in the video are without foundation. Bruce never checked himself into a rehab facility, and his wife Emma is the one caring for him. Moore and Bruce's children are also on hand to tend to their father.

A Separate History With Addiction

In the past, Moore revealed that she refused to check into a rehab facility and attempted to avoid it by telling her mentors that she was a drug addict rather than an alcohol addict. The actress later admitted to having obsessive tendencies, particularly in relation to her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher. Moore and Kutcher were married from 2005 to 2013, and their split was widely reported to have taken a significant emotional toll on her.

During her appearance on 'Red Table Talk', Moore said her fixation on Kutcher felt like an addiction. 'The addiction and the co-dependency... like my addiction to Ashton — that was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away emotionally,' she said.

Despite her revelations, it's evident that Moore's words about her addiction and thoughts on rehab were taken out of context. There is also no proof that Bruce is recovering at a facility because his loved ones have previously said that he is being cared for at home.