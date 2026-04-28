Jessica Biel is reportedly weighing whether to end her 13–year marriage to Justin Timberlake, with sources claiming the actress has issued a stark ultimatum after renewed scrutiny of his 2024 drink‑driving arrest in New York.

The 7th Heaven star, 44, is said to be 'sick of public embarrassment' and has warned the 45‑year‑old singer that if his behaviour does not change, their relationship may not survive.

Jessica Biel: 'Sick Of Being Publicly Embarrassed'

Those close to Jessica Biel paint a picture of a woman who has spent years absorbing the collateral damage of her husband's missteps. One insider told OK! that Biel 'does everything with the kids and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed', referring to the couple's two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5.

According to that account, Biel has 'had it' with Timberlake's recent conduct, which includes not only the DWI arrest but his appearance at a Las Vegas golf event in April, where Page Six reported he seemed intoxicated towards the end of the day.

Another source quoted by the Daily Mail claimed the singer is 'never home', leaving his wife to carry most of the parenting load while also fronting the public fallout.

Privately, Biel is said to have drawn a line. One source described her stance as an ultimatum, saying she will 'pull the trigger' on the marriage if Timberlake slips again and that 'there's not much more she can take'.

As of this reporting, none of these alleged conversations has been confirmed by either Biel or Timberlake's representatives.

Jessica Biel's Fight To Stop The DWI Footage Going Public

Behind the scenes, Jessica Biel reportedly tried to prevent the DWI footage from ever seeing the light of day.

An insider told OK! there was 'a very deliberate effort behind the scenes driven by Jessica to try and prevent that footage from ever becoming public', describing the months around its release as 'incredibly tense and emotionally draining' for her.

The same source said Biel was worried about the 'fallout' for their family, insisting the images 'don't exactly reflect Justin as the man she knows he can be.'

Now, with the footage out and looping endlessly online, she is said to be trying to 'put the incident behind her' and refocus on home life and work on her own terms. A source suggested she 'stands firmly by Justin, but that doesn't mean she stays silent.'

Jessica Biel 'Tired Of The Victim Act'

More pointed criticism comes from comments reported by source material, where an insider claimed Biel is 'sympathetic' to Timberlake's stress but increasingly frustrated by what they describe as his 'playing the victim.'

'Of course, Jessica suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods,' the source said, characterising the pop star as a 'massive spoiled brat who was never told "no" as a kid' and 'insufferable' when under major pressure.

That same source said Biel 'hates the thought of breaking up their family' and still loves her husband, but finds it 'harder' to defend him among her inner circle after repeated controversies.

The only way forward, the source argued, is for Timberlake to 'work on himself, take responsibility and be mindful that other people – especially Jessica – have their own problems to deal with.'

A Marriage Long Sold As Stable, Now Strained

Publicly, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have long been framed as one of Hollywood's steadier couples. They began dating in 2007 after meeting at a birthday party, briefly split in 2011, then reunited and married in a private ceremony in southern Italy in October 2012. Silas was born in 2015, followed by Phineas in 2020.

Behind that glossy timeline, though, there have been repeated stress points. In 2019, Timberlake apologised for a 'lapse in judgement' after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co‑star Alisha Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans, insisting nothing more happened. Biel publicly stood by him then, helping to steady the narrative.

Read more Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Breaking Up? The Sad Reality of Singer's Reaction to the Video He Fought to Hide Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Breaking Up? The Sad Reality of Singer's Reaction to the Video He Fought to Hide

In 2023, Britney Spears' memoir revived scrutiny of Timberlake's past behaviour during their early‑2000s relationship, adding fresh pressure to his image. Reports at the time suggested Biel remained understanding, saying privately that he was a 'different person' now, even as old headlines were dredged up again.

The DWI footage — and Biel's reported fury at its release — feels different. This is not ancient history being re-litigated, but a current pattern affecting their children's day‑to‑day life.

Recent coverage suggests the couple are still presenting a united front in public but living more separate lives behind closed doors, with Biel focused on keeping things stable for Silas and Phineas while quietly assessing whether Timberlake can, or will, change.

For now, none of the recent claims about a looming divorce or a specific ultimatum has been confirmed by the pair, nor has there been any official comment on the reports of behind‑the‑scenes tension.

Pressure on the couple has intensified since police bodycam footage of Timberlake's June 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor was released on 20 March this year, almost two years after the incident.

The video showed the musician refusing a breathalyser test and struggling through field sobriety checks while on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser impaired‑driving charge, accepting a $500 fine, a 90‑day licence suspension and 25 hours of community service, along with a public apology.