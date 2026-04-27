The stability of one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages has been called into question following the legal complications surrounding Justin Timberlake's driving while intoxicated arrest (DWI) in 2024. While the couple has often projected a united front, the public nature of the incident has reportedly placed a significant strain on their relationship to the point that Biel reportedly gave her husband an 'ultimatum.'

The scrutiny of Timberlake's DWI arrest resurfaced and intensified following the release of police footage in March. This has reportedly forced the couple to confront the reality of the situation in public. As Timberlake continues his professional commitments, the focus remains on whether the pair can successfully weather this latest challenge.

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Internal Strife and the Reported Marital Ultimatum

Following the arrest, reports surfaced suggesting that Biel is no longer willing to tolerate public scandals. An insider claimed that the actress has reached a breaking point regarding her husband's behaviour and has demanded immediate changes.

One source told the Daily Mail that she 'has issued an ultimatum' to Timberlake, so he could reportedly 'clean up his act, or she'll leave.' The tipster claimed that if Timberlake makes another mistake, the 'The Better Sister' star will 'pull the trigger.'

'There's not much more she can take,' the source added, claiming that the former NSYNC singer is 'never home' even after wrapping up his world tour last summer. 'She does everything with the kids and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed.'

A second insider noted that the actress has always been firm about her expectations for their life together. 'When he proposed to Jessica she basically told him to settle down or she was out,' the second source explained.

The same tipster, however, added that while Biel is not afraid to set firm conditions, she is unlikely to end the marriage immediately. 'She's not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don't see her leaving him anytime soon,' the insider continued.

The couple has shared much that has brought them closer, making an immediate split unlikely.

The Daily Mail said it had contacted Biel and Timberlake but had not received an immediate response.

Moving Past the Scandal Following the Release of Police Footage

Timberlake's DWI arrest took another turn in March 2026 when official footage of the arrest was made public, sparking a renewed wave of criticism. The video provided a stark look at Timberlake's interaction with the Sag Harbor Police Department.

At the time, another source told People that Biel was 'not happy about the renewed attention.' The actress and musician reportedly 'pushed back on the footage being released,' according to sources. Apparently, the 'Candy' star found the ordeal 'stressful.' At the time, Biel reportedly preferred to 'move past it.'

Despite being unhappy about the incident, she remained supportive of her husband and preferred to move on from it.

'There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward,' a source told the outlet. 'She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects.'

Late Night in Sag Harbor Leads to Police Intervention

The legal issues began in June 2024 when Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, after failing to stop at a sign and swerving out of his lane. The singer was operating a 2025 grey BMW at the time. Officers noted that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and a strong odour of alcohol was emanating from his breath.

Timberlake reportedly told the responding officers that he had consumed 'one martini,' but he refused to undergo a breathalyser test on three separate occasions. While performing field sobriety tests, Timberlake appeared flustered as he attempted to walk in a straight line and balance on one leg. The singer apologised to the officers and noted his heart was racing, stating at one point, 'I'm a little nervous.'

His refusal led to an automatic suspension of his driving privileges in the state of New York. The singer was eventually released without bail after being formally charged with driving while intoxicated.

The arrest occurred while Timberlake was in the midst of his 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' adding a layer of professional pressure to his personal crisis. Despite the legal proceedings, he continued with his scheduled performances, though the incident remained a constant topic of media discussion.