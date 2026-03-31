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BTS's mandatory military service in South Korea has now fully concluded, with all seven members back in civilian life after enlistments that ran from December 2022 to June 2025. Their return clears the way for the group's next phase, including work on a new album.

The group enlisted while still at the height of its global fame. In South Korea, able-bodied men are generally required to serve for around 18 to 21 months before turning 28, with only rare exemptions, and BTS chose not to seek special treatment. It was a notable pause for a band that had spent years moving at high speed, and it was also a calculated one. They are now back together.

BTS Military Service Sent Members Down Different Paths

What makes BTS military service notable is not only that all seven members served, but the different roles they undertook. The unified image of a global pop group was replaced by a more varied picture. One member trained recruits, another cooked for hundreds, one joined the military band and another served in one of the tougher policing units.

Jin, the first to enlist in December 2022, set an early example. Serving at the 5th Infantry Division's recruit training centre, he worked as an assistant drill instructor and gained a reputation as one of the standout soldiers in his unit. He was named an 'Elite Soldier', promoted ahead of schedule and ultimately reached sergeant.

J-Hope followed in April 2023 and served in a similarly demanding setting. He also worked as an assistant drill instructor, this time with the 36th Infantry Division, and earned the 'Special Warrior' title, which is awarded to soldiers excelling in areas including fitness, shooting and first aid.

The source article notes that he also acted as a platoon leader and won a 'Strong Warrior' speech contest, an unexpected line on the CV of a chart-topping performer and in keeping with his reputation for discipline.

Suga's route was different. Because of a previous shoulder injury, he was assigned alternative duty as a public service worker rather than active military service.

He enlisted in September 2023 and completed the same overall obligation period, but in a non-combat role. That distinction is recorded clearly in the source article.

BTS Service Years Exposed More Personal Realities

RM's service highlights the difference between public image and daily military life. He served in the military band at the 15th Infantry Division, drawing on his musical background and learning the saxophone while enlisted. On a livestream, he said, 'It felt like I was 17 again back in the trainee days'.

He was also open about the strain. 'Not everything was fun and enjoyable, but that is how it is... It had been a time for me to think about the things what I couldn't have thought of before,' he said.

Later, he spoke about insomnia, saying, 'There was one time that I couldn't sleep for 78 hours... So many things were happening outside.' He added that medication had helped, though he was still afraid of falling asleep. Alongside his service, the source article says he released a solo album and made a significant donation to veterans' welfare.

V undertook one of the more physically demanding roles. He served in the Special Duty Team within the Military Police, a post known for steep physical requirements. Before enlistment he said he weighed 62 kg and wanted to gain weight.

By the time he was discharged, he said he had reached 80 kg before cutting back down. On Weverse, he said, 'I used to have gobongbap.' The source article explains that he was referring to oversized portions of rice. He added, 'I definitely got healthier after working out six days a week.'

Jimin and Jungkook, stationed together in the 5th Infantry Division, formed one of the most closely watched pairings of the group's military period. Jimin ranked first in his class during basic training and was selected to represent fellow soldiers at the completion ceremony. He later became a squad leader and earned the 'Special Grade Soldier' title.

Looking back, he said, 'Well, the time certainly did not fly for me... A week felt like a month.' He added: 'I was so used to being a soldier, I briefly forgot that I was an entertainer.'

Jungkook worked as a cook in the military kitchen, preparing meals in bulk for hundreds of soldiers at a time. 'I can cook almost every Korean dish now,' he said during a livestream. 'But the cooking process is different [from cooking at home] because we need to make it in bulk... I try to make it as delicious as possible, but it's not easy.'