The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has long been a stage for career-defining spectacles, yet Justin Bieber's 2026 appearance has sparked a different kind of conversation. Rather than a high-octane production, the pop star delivered a set that many have described as a glorified karaoke session.

While attendees enjoyed Bieber's performance, the reaction on social media was sharply divided, with some describing the show as 'lazy' and saying they felt 'secondhand embarrassment' from a performance they felt did not match the occasion.

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A Laptop and a Dream: Bieber's Karaoke Setlist

Bieber took the Coachella main stage in a relaxed hoodie, eschewing traditional live instrumentation in favour of a laptop setup. He navigated through his own YouTube videos, performing 'old bangers' in a manner that felt more spontaneous than scripted. The setlist featured nostalgic hits, including 'Baby,' 'Sorry,' and 'What Do You Mean?' as the singer searched for tracks in real-time.

The unconventional method led to several technical hiccups, visible to the thousands in attendance. At one point, the singer grew frustrated with the loading speed of the clips, remarking, 'come on internet or WiFi.' The lack of a formal setlist transformed the high-stakes festival environment into something resembling a 'dive bar,' as the Canadian star performed over original music videos playing in the background.

la puta vergüenza ajena que me da que seas el artista mejor pagado de la historia de coachella y te la sude absolutamente todo, te plantes en el escenario con una sudadera roñosa y pongas videos de fondo con un ordenador como si fuera esto el cuencaclub… pic.twitter.com/OikuHyX2gH — HIT ME HARD AND SOFT 💙 (@adriiisinmas) April 12, 2026

The YouTube Connection: A Strategic Sponsorship Loophole?

The specific use of the video-sharing platform has prompted a prominent fan theory regarding the artist's financial arrangements. Since YouTube is the official live-streaming partner for Coachella 2026, many have speculated that Bieber's reliance on the site was a calculated move, with some suggesting he was paid for using the platform so prominently during his set.

One took to Reddit and said Bieber performed new songs they were unfamiliar with before 'he did this whole streamer thing and probably did a partnership with YouTube'. Another user agreed with the fan theory.

'I would assume this yes. He plays off youtube, youtube is a sponsor,' another Reddit user commented. 'Some sort of loop hole to still earn.'

According to Rolling Stone, Bieber's fee exceeded $7.44 million (£10 million) for both weekends of the festival. Were the theory accurate, the use of YouTube as the primary visual and audio source could represent a branding arrangement — though neither Bieber's team nor YouTube has confirmed any such deal.

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Reactions to Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance

The audience reaction was swift, ranging from disbelief to outright mockery. Some found the performance disappointing, comparing it unfavourably with the high production standards of previous years.

On social media, one fan expressed 'secondhand embarrassment,' noting that the highest-paid artist in the festival's history appeared not to care about what he could bring to the festival. 'You show up on stage in a ratty hoodie and play background videos from a laptop like this is some dive bar in Cuenca.'

'And I'm still shocked at his performance. it was horrible. YouTube videos?' another wrote on Reddit. 'At one point the feed was slow or something and he actually said something like "come on internet or WiFi". I witnessed Gagachella last year, and this was an [embarrassment].'

la puta vergüenza ajena que me da que seas el artista mejor pagado de la historia de coachella y te la sude absolutamente todo, te plantes en el escenario con una sudadera roñosa y pongas videos de fondo con un ordenador como si fuera esto el cuencaclub… pic.twitter.com/OikuHyX2gH — HIT ME HARD AND SOFT 💙 (@adriiisinmas) April 12, 2026

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Even fellow pop royalty could not resist poking fun at the unusual staging. Katy Perry, attending the festival on a date night with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posted the moment to Instagram and was caught on camera joking about the singer's choice of software.

'Thank God he has Premium,' the 'American Idol' judge quipped. 'I don't want to see no ads.'

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set:



“Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026

No necesita hacer tanto show para mostrar q es el mejor artista pop de la decada — nic (@zoenicc_) April 12, 2026

Precisamente lo que le hace ARTISTA es su capacidad de llenar el escenario con su presencia, sin bailarines, sin espectáculos. Su voz ya es más que suficiente. Tendrías que volver a nacer para entenderlo, cateto. — marta 🪽 (@drauhlshero) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, some defended Bieber's choice. According to his supporters, his presence alone at the festival was enough. 'No need to put on such a show to prove he's the best pop artist of the decade,' one commented. Another added, 'His voice is more than enough on its own.'

While some news reports found the lack of a setlist 'kind of incredible to watch,' the overwhelming sentiment remains one of confusion over how a global icon ended up karaokeing onstage for millions of dollars.