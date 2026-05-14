Kylie Jenner is facing a new housekeeper lawsuit in Hidden Hills, California, after a member of her domestic staff alleged she was ordered to 'disappear' and avoid looking at the reality star the day after begging Jenner for help in a handwritten note.

The case centres on claims by housekeeper Juana Delgado Soto, who says she endured mistreatment from other staff while working at Jenner's gated estate. According to Daily Mail and Star, Soto says she slid a letter to the 28-year-old in which she described being 'mentally abused' in the home.

In the note, she allegedly apologised for bringing the issue directly to Jenner and wrote that she did not believe the billionaire entrepreneur would 'allow this to happen' if she knew what was going on.

Soto claims that within 24 hours of sending that message, the atmosphere changed dramatically. As quoted by the Daily Mail, she alleges she was threatened with termination and informed of a set of new, humiliating rules.

She was, she says, told she was no longer allowed to look at Kylie Jenner, could not smile at her, and if she spotted Jenner approaching, she would have to 'disappear' from view.

The lawsuit lands just days after a separate former housekeeper filed her own claim, accusing unnamed staff at Jenner's mansion of 'belittling and humiliating' her while she was employed there.

Taken together, the two cases paint a bleak picture of working life inside the polished confines of one of the most photographed homes in America, and raise awkward questions about how much responsibility a celebrity employer bears for the conduct of people they delegate to run their household.

Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Highlights Alleged Culture Behind the Gates

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The news came after years in which Jenner had carefully crafted an image of domestic stability and glamorous routine through The Kardashians and social media, where her life appears choreographed down to the last bouquet of white roses.

Behind that curation is what one insider calls a 'huge staff' of nannies, assistants, cleaners and security personnel, all tasked with keeping the machine running.

Soto's lawsuit alleges that far from being a sanctuary, the Hidden Hills property became a workplace where she felt unsafe and powerless. Her letter, as described in reports, reads almost like a last resort. 'I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused,' she purportedly wrote, seeking direct intervention from Jenner after she claims internal channels failed her.

What happened next lies at the heart of the dispute. The allegation that she was then instructed not to look at the star, and to effectively vanish whenever Jenner entered a room, suggests not just a breakdown of professional boundaries but a deliberate effort to erase her presence altogether. If proven, it is the sort of rule most people associate with historical royal courts, not a 21st-century influencer's home in Los Angeles County.

Jenner's camp, according to a source quoted by Star, is adamant that this version of events is unfair. The insider says the cosmetics mogul freely admits she is a 'tough taskmaster' but believes the lawsuits are opportunistic and motivated by money rather than genuine mistreatment.

'Kylie has a huge staff and rarely deals with the help one on one,' the source said, arguing that she is now being targeted for actions she did not personally take or authorise. 'It seems unfair that she's being sued for something that ultimately wasn't her fault.'

Power, Privacy And The Kylie Jenner Housekeeper Claims

At this stage, they remain allegations, and no judgement has been issued on the truth of Soto's claims or those of the other former housekeeper.

Staff sign confidentiality agreements, live in other people's shadows and often depend on the goodwill of managers whose names never appear in the tabloids.

In that context, a letter pleading for help takes on extra weight. It is hard to imagine a worker risking that kind of direct appeal unless they felt they had exhausted quieter routes.

Equally, Jenner's insistence that she rarely deals with 'the help' one-on-one suggests a life lived several degrees removed from the people who launder her sheets and wash her dishes.

The lawsuits also sit awkwardly against the family's public narrative of loyalty to long-term employees and close-knit household teams.

For viewers of The Kardashians, familiar faces among security and staff have become background characters in their own right. The idea that, behind closed doors, some workers might be belittled or told not to make eye contact undercuts that cosy picture. No formal statement from Kylie Jenner or her legal representatives has been issued in this regard.