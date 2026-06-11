US President Donald Trump said his birthday wish, as he approaches 80, was 'peace for the whole world', while also delivering more forceful remarks on Iran in separate comments. He said the United States would continue 'attacking them and attacking them very hard', as tensions with Tehran remain a focal point of US foreign policy debate. The contrast between the two statements has drawn attention because of their sharply different tone on diplomacy and military pressure.

Trump Birthday Remark Circulates Online

Trump's comment that he wanted 'peace for the whole world' ahead of his 80th birthday quickly circulated on social media, where users highlighted the timing of the remark against ongoing tensions involving Iran and broader geopolitical instability.

The US president made the statement during a brief exchange with reporters, adding: 'Peace for the whole world. Middle East, yes.'

moments after threatening to blow up Iran, Trump says his birthday wish is world peace 🙃 pic.twitter.com/BJWMYMlC5s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Reaction on social media was mixed, with users highlighting the contrast between Trump's peace-focused remark and his more hardline language on foreign policy in recent days. On X, one user, @Woyibo, compared the statement to economic reality, writing that: 'Trump wanting world peace on his birthday is like a landlord wishing for affordable housing.'

Others were more critical. Another account, @abierkhatib, described the comment as: 'blatantly trolling the entire world.' Some posts took a sharper tone. @VinceWilsonShow wrote that: 'Trump's dementia made him forget his statement from a few minutes ago.'

Another user, @Trader1sz, commented: 'While bombing a school full of girls,' while a separate post framed the contrast more broadly, saying it reflected 'the concept of wanting world peace while causing wars left and right...'

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Iran Rhetoric And US Foreign Policy Pressure

The birthday remark came shortly after Trump issued more forceful statements regarding Iran, warning of continued pressure over its nuclear programme. In remarks shared by Fox News, Trump said the United States would maintain a hardline position, stating: 'We're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard.'

He added: 'I've been working with Iran for a number of months, and they should sign their deal. It's a good deal. It doesn't give them the right to have a nuclear weapon. In fact, it totally prohibits them from ever having a nuclear weapon.'

The president's comments form part of ongoing US messaging aimed at sustaining diplomatic pressure while signalling readiness for further escalation if negotiations fail.

Reports Of Escalation Circulate On Social Media

Separate claims circulating online have suggested possible further escalation, including remarks attributed to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a post making rounds on X, Hegseth was quoted as saying: 'CENTCOM will be busy tonight, we will be hitting Iran hard, we will bomb key facilities in Iran.'

US defence authorities have not issued confirmation of any new operational developments linked to the claims circulating online.

Contrasting Messaging On Peace And Pressure

The contrast between Trump's birthday remark and his recent Iran-focused rhetoric has drawn attention because of the difference in tone between personal aspiration and geopolitical messaging. While the 'peace for the whole world' comment can be seen as a personal wish, his earlier remarks reflect a more assertive stance on Iran, particularly around nuclear negotiations and regional security.