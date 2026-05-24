A gunman who opened fire on Secret Service agents at a checkpoint near the White House has died after being shot by US officers. Investigators revealed the suspect was already known to Washington DC police and federal authorities.

The incident sparked panic around the presidential complex on Saturday evening and raised fresh concerns about security threats in the US capital.

According to officials, the shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the North Lawn of the White House.

Witnesses reported hearing several rapid gunshots before armed agents rushed towards the scene. Roads around Pennsylvania Avenue were immediately sealed off as emergency crews and heavily armed officers flooded the area.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House at the time but was not harmed during the incident. Members of the press inside the complex were temporarily ordered to shelter in secure areas while authorities assessed the threat.

Who is Nasire Best?

American media reports stated that the suspected gunman had several prior encounters with law enforcement and had allegedly been flagged because of concerns surrounding erratic behaviour.

Sources speaking to US media said the man had previously been seen near restricted areas surrounding the White House and had drawn the attention of officers during earlier incidents.

The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, was a 21-year-old man known to have a history of severe mental health problems. Investigators are now looking into whether warning signs may have been overlooked and whether further preventative action could have stopped the shooting.

Shortly after 6pm, officers observed Best pacing along 17th Street NW. He then allegedly pulled a revolver from a bag and opened fire on officers positioned along the security perimeter. Secret Service agents immediately responded, fatally shooting him.

Authorities said Best had longstanding mental health issues, with police and court documents showing he frequently claimed to be 'Jesus Christ' or the 'son of God'.

His social media accounts also reportedly contained posts expressing grievances and threats directed at the President.

In June 2025, Best was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital after blocking vehicle traffic near the White House complex.

A month later, he was arrested after bypassing a restricted pedestrian control point. During that incident, he reportedly claimed to be Jesus and said he wanted to be arrested, leading to a pretrial stay-away order being issued against him.

By August 2025, a bench warrant had been issued for Best after he breached the terms of his noncompliance order and failed to attend a later court hearing.

Gunfire Erupts Near White House Security Checkpoint

Authorities said the suspect approached the checkpoint carrying a bag before allegedly pulling out a firearm and opening fire at officers. Secret Service agents responded within seconds, returning fire and critically injuring the gunman.

The suspect was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to officials familiar with the investigation. At least one bystander was also wounded during the exchange and remains in a serious condition in the hospital.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as tourists, journalists and White House staff attempted to find cover during the gunfire. Several videos posted online showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area while armed officers searched nearby streets.

One witness told local media that people initially believed the sounds were fireworks before seeing officers sprinting across the pavement with weapons drawn. Another said crowds began running as soon as Secret Service agents started shouting orders.

Security Fears Grow in Washington

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The shooting comes during a period of heightened security concerns in Washington following a number of recent threats involving federal buildings and political figures. Security around the White House has been significantly increased in recent years after several attempted breaches and violent incidents near government sites.

The FBI is assisting the Secret Service with the investigation while forensic teams continue examining the scene for evidence. Authorities are also attempting to determine whether the suspect acted alone or had communicated with others before the shooting.

Officials have promised a full review of the incident as questions grow over how an armed suspect managed to get so close to one of the most heavily protected buildings in the world.