US President Donald Trump has once again referenced the late Dr Martin Luther King Jr., this time claiming that his own Fourth of July speech attracted a larger audience. The president asserted that more people attended his address than the crowd that gathered for the American civil rights leader's 'I Have A Dream' speech.

Trump Claims Larger Lincoln Memorial Crowd Than MLK Jr.

On 11 June, Trump signed the Secure America Act in front of several reporters. During the event, he chatted with those in attendance and mentioned delivering a speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

'That's where Martin Luther King made his great speech, and they say he had a million people. And I made a speech there for July 4th a few years ago, and they said, and I was packed, and they said I had 25,000 people,' he said.

Trump whines, claiming he got more people to his July 4th speech than MLK Jr. had at his great speech.



"That's where Martin Luther King made his great speech and they say he had a million people. And I made a speech there for July 4th a few years ago and they said and I was… pic.twitter.com/6U8dhaPG4f — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 10, 2026

'They said he had a million, but when you look at the picture, I said, 'Well, wait, the people were even tighter at mine, I had more people than him,' but they said I had 25,000 and he had a million,' Trump continued.

A Repeated Comparison To MLK Jr.

This is not the first time that Trump has made the comparison between the speeches. Earlier in April, he made similar remarks while speaking to reporters about renovation work near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a site closely associated with Dr King's landmark civil rights address. While discussing the location's historical significance, Trump shifted the focus to crowd comparisons between his own 4 July event and King's speech.

'They say he had a million people, and I made a speech there for July 4th a few years ago, and they said I had 25,000 people,' Trump said. 'But when you look at the picture, I said, 'Well, wait, the people were even tighter at mine, I had more people than him.''

Trump says his Jan. 6 crowd was bigger than the one MLK had for his "I Have a Dream" speech. pic.twitter.com/KKscW9zJHd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 8, 2024

The claim prompted criticism online and renewed scrutiny of Trump's long history of disputing crowd-size estimates, particularly when compared with major historical or political events.

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Dr Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 March on Washington is widely documented as drawing approximately 250,000 participants, according to historical estimates, making it one of the largest civil rights demonstrations in US history. By contrast, Trump's 2017-era rallies and speeches have typically drawn significantly smaller crowds, according to independent analyses and media reporting.

Trump's comments are the latest in a pattern of crowd-size comparisons that have frequently prompted backlash. Similar statements during his presidency and post-presidency have repeatedly drawn fact-checking scrutiny and criticism from historians, civil rights leaders and political commentators.

Observers note that Trump has often used visual interpretation of crowd photographs rather than official estimates to support his claims, a method widely disputed by experts who rely on aerial imagery, transportation data and permit records.

The comparison to Dr King is particularly sensitive given the historical importance of the 1963 March on Washington, which became a defining moment in the American civil rights movement and helped pave the way for landmark legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964.