An 89-year-old physicist who once worked on CIA-funded projects has alleged that the United States secretly recovered four different alien species from crashed UFOs over several decades. Dr Hal Puthoff made the explosive remarks during an appearance on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast alongside filmmaker Dan Farah, whose documentary 'Age of Disclosure' examines alleged covert UFO investigations.

Puthoff's comments spread rapidly across social media and UFO forums following the podcast's release, with supporters arguing they add weight to years of whistleblower testimony surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs. However, sceptics continue to point to the lack of publicly available evidence, while the Pentagon has repeatedly denied possessing alien spacecraft or extraterrestrial remains.

BREAKING: The U.S. has recovered four distinct species of extraterrestrial life from crashed UFOs, according to a former CIA-funded government researcher. pic.twitter.com/U6Nv3aih4n — The General (@GeneralMCNews) May 16, 2026

Former CIA-Funded Researcher Makes Extraordinary UFO Claim

Dr Hal Puthoff is not a fringe figure in the UFO world. The physicist previously worked on government-funded programmes connected to advanced aerospace research and has long been involved in investigations into paranormal and unexplained phenomena.

Read more Declassified FBI Files Reveal Aliens View Human Race As 'Lowest Form' Of Universal Life Declassified FBI Files Reveal Aliens View Human Race As 'Lowest Form' Of Universal Life

During the podcast interview, Puthoff claimed that four separate extraterrestrial species had allegedly been identified from recovered UFO crash sites. Although he admitted he had not personally seen the beings, he said information from individuals with direct knowledge convinced him the recoveries were real.

According to the discussion, the alleged species included the so-called 'Grays', 'Nordics', 'Reptilians' and 'Insectoids'. The alleged species — described within UFO lore as 'Grays', 'Nordics', 'Reptilians' and 'Insectoids' — were characterised by Puthoff as consistent with accounts from former government insiders, though he acknowledged his information was second-hand.

The 'Grays' are often described as small beings with large black eyes and grey skin. 'Nordics' are said to resemble tall Northern Europeans, while 'Reptilians' are portrayed as humanoid reptile-like creatures. 'Insectoids', meanwhile, are commonly described as resembling giant praying mantises.

Claims Echo Earlier UFO Whistleblower Allegations

Puthoff's remarks closely mirror allegations made in recent years by former intelligence official David Grusch. In 2023, Grusch testified before Congress that the US government had retrieved a crashed craft of 'non-human origin' and recovered what he called 'non-human biologics'.

Grusch's testimony triggered intense debate in Washington and prompted renewed public pressure for transparency regarding UAP investigations. Several lawmakers, including Congressman Tim Burchett, have openly argued that the government may be withholding information related to UFO encounters.

At the same time, critics argue that the allegations remain unverified. Scientists and defence officials have repeatedly stressed that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Experts interviewed by media outlets, including Channel News Asia, noted that many whistleblower claims rely heavily on second-hand accounts rather than physical proof.

Pentagon Continues to Reject Alien Retrieval Allegations

Despite mounting public fascination, the US Department of War (formerly Department of Defense) has consistently denied claims that it possesses alien technology or extraterrestrial remains.

A major Pentagon review released in 2024 concluded there was no verified evidence that the US government had secretly recovered alien spacecraft or reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology. The report stated that many UFO sightings could be explained by ordinary objects, misidentifications or classified military programmes.

Officials from the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the agency tasked with investigating UAP incidents, have similarly maintained that no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity has been uncovered so far.

Still, the topic refuses to disappear from public debate. Recent congressional hearings, declassified military footage and a growing number of former officials speaking publicly about UFO programmes have kept interest alive worldwide.

Social Media Erupts Over Alien Species Allegations

Online reaction to Puthoff's latest claims has been sharply divided. UFO enthusiasts hailed the interview as another sign that disclosure about extraterrestrial life may eventually happen, while sceptics questioned how supposedly advanced alien civilisations could repeatedly crash on Earth.

Some social media users demanded hard evidence rather than testimony from former insiders. Others argued that even if advanced alien species existed, accidents involving experimental craft could still occur.

Comment

by u/Possible_Cheek_4114 from discussion

in aliens

The controversy has also boosted attention around 'Age of Disclosure', the upcoming documentary exploring alleged secret government UFO programmes and witness accounts connected to crash retrieval operations.

For now, no physical evidence supporting the claims has been publicly released. Yet with high-profile former officials continuing to speak out, the debate over whether humanity is alone in the universe appears far from over.