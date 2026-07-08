A Deloitte office has come under fire after asking an independent coffee shop to donate free drinks for a company scavenger hunt in exchange for what it described as 'exposure' to more than 1,400 employees, prompting a wave of backlash online.

The request, sent to Vancouver-based Cowdog Coffee, quickly went viral after co-owner Joe Lee shared screenshots of the email alongside a sarcastic video response on social media, sparking widespread criticism of the Big Four accounting giant.

An Offer That Backfired

In an email shared by Cowdog Coffee, Deloitte's Vancouver office invited the café to provide a 'small experience-based donation', such as complimentary coffee or gift cards, to be used as prizes during an internal World Cup-themed scavenger hunt organised by the company's People Council.

In return, Deloitte said the café would receive promotion to its 'large and highly engaged office of professionals (1,400+)', suggesting the partnership would help build awareness and attract new customers.

The proposal, however, failed to impress.

Instead, Lee criticised the request in an instagram post that has since attracted widespread attention, arguing that promises of exposure do little to help independent businesses struggling with rising operating costs.

'Exposure Doesn't Pay the Bills'

'Exposure doesn't pay for our $13,000-a-month rent in Kits,' Lee said. 'Nor does it pay for our staff's $29-an-hour wage, or come close to covering the private health insurance from Blue Cross.'

Lee explained that requests for free products are common for small businesses, particularly from charities, community groups and silent auctions. However, he questioned why a multinational corporation generating billions in annual revenue would ask a local café to absorb the cost instead.

According to Deloitte's latest financial results, the firm generated a record US$70.5 billion in revenue during its 2025 financial year, becoming the first of the Big Four accounting firms to surpass the US$70 billion mark.

Lee also questioned the value of the proposed 'exposure', pointing out that Deloitte's downtown Vancouver office is located far from Cowdog Coffee's Kitsilano café, making it unlikely that many employees would become regular customers.

Rather than simply declining the request, Lee responded with a tongue-in-cheek counteroffer.

'So just for you, Deloitte, we do have these free drink cards that we will happily charge you $100 per card, with a minimum order of 50 cards,' he joked. 'Let's just consider it the audacity upcharge.'

He added that he would personally deliver the cards once the invoice had been paid, remarking that Deloitte's office 'looks very beautiful and looks very expensive'.

Lee also suggested the company would be better off directing its money towards a charitable cause instead, recommending a donation to Rainbow Refugee, an organisation Cowdog Coffee was supporting through a Pride fundraiser.

Small Businesses Rally Behind the Café

The café's Instagram post included a blunt message aimed at large corporations.

'Dear multi-billion dollar corporations, please stop asking small businesses for free products in exchange for exposure.'

The post quickly resonated with other small business owners, many of whom shared similar experiences of being approached by large companies requesting free products or services in return for publicity.

Commenters overwhelmingly sided with Cowdog Coffee, with one writing: 'The audacity sends me over the edge.'

Another questioned Deloitte's logic, commenting: 'Exposure to 1,400 people. Cowdog's Instagram reaches tens of thousands. The maths isn't mathing.'

Others argued that businesses generating billions in revenue should have no issue paying local companies for their products rather than expecting donations for internal staff events.

The Debate Over 'Exposure' Continues

The incident has reignited a broader debate over the long-criticised practice of offering 'exposure' instead of payment to small businesses, artists and creators.

Critics argue that while promotional opportunities can occasionally provide value, they rarely offset the real costs of rent, wages, stock and other day-to-day expenses faced by independent businesses.

At the time of writing, Deloitte had not publicly responded to the criticism.