Labour is preparing to let community groups, universities and employers sponsor thousands of asylum seekers and refugees to come to Britain under new legal routes, in a major shift that would widen safe pathways while keeping tighter control over the system. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government wants to 'open new legal routes for genuine refugees, while closing loopholes that have been too often abused,' as the Home Office set out the scheme.

The policy is being compared with Canada's private sponsorship model, and the Home Office said the plan was directly inspired by it. Canadian government guidance says approved sponsors support refugees with practical help after arrival, including settlement and accommodation support.

How the Scheme Would Work

Under the proposal, approved sponsors would play a formal role in helping refugees resettle in the UK. Community groups are expected to be central, while universities and employers would also be brought into the framework so that more organisations can take part in settlement and integration.

In practice, a sponsorship system would mean that refugee arrivals are not simply left to the state alone. Sponsors would likely be expected to help with housing, early support and day-to-day integration, which is broadly how the Canadian model operates for approved groups.

The Government has not published a final quota, but the scheme is being presented as one that could eventually reach thousands. Ministers appear to want something larger than the current community sponsorship offer, but still limited enough to be politically defensible.

New safe and legal routes for refugees to come to the UK will begin to rollout in the autumn, giving genuine refugees a pathway to rebuild their lives.



Our new community sponsorship scheme will allow approved groups to choose the refugees they sponsor, taking responsibility for… pic.twitter.com/1nXnBvrkxn — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) June 27, 2026

Why Canada Matters

Canada's private sponsorship programme shows what this kind of policy looks like when it has been running for years. Approved sponsors support refugees with accommodation, settlement help and practical backing after arrival, typically for a defined period.

That matters for the UK because Labour is not simply talking about more asylum routes in the abstract. It is borrowing a model that gives local groups a visible role, while still leaving final eligibility and border control with the state. Ministers can argue that this is not about opening the floodgates, but about channelling protection through a system that can be monitored, capped and explained.

Why Ministers Want It Now

The timing matters because asylum is one of the most politically charged issues in British politics. Labour wants to show it can be both tougher on abuse and more open to genuine refugees, and a sponsorship scheme lets ministers attempt to do both at once. The policy is part of a broader effort to widen legal pathways while tightening asylum controls.

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The visible involvement of local groups and institutions is also seen as a way of making the system more publicly legible at a time when asylum accommodation and small boat crossings remain politically sensitive issues.

Tighter Asylum Rules

The sponsorship routes are being introduced alongside tougher rules on refugee protection. From 2 March 2026, adults claiming asylum are subject to 30-month reviews, and refugee status is treated as temporary rather than permanent.

According to the Home Office, protection will only be renewed if return to the home country is still unsafe. If a country is later judged safe, people granted protection are expected to go back. The Government has also said refugees under the reformed system will need to renew their permission to stay or apply for a legal visa route. The Home Office said the change marks a shift from previous practice, under which refugee status more readily led to longer-term leave to remain.

Political Opposition

The Conservatives argued that no additional individuals should be permitted entry until illegal immigration is effectively halted, with shadow home secretary Chris Philp saying the plan would not make a difference to small boat crossings.

The broader question for the Government is whether the policy can turn sponsorship into something that is both humane and politically durable. Labour will argue that it has found a controlled route for people who need refuge, while keeping the asylum system under firmer command. Whether the public and Parliament accept that framing remains to be seen.