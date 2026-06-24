A Reddit post that went viral this week warns international students to 'stop thinking like it's 1999' and to abandon plans to study in America unless their tuition is fully covered by scholarships, arguing that today's US degrees no longer justify the cost. The anonymous author claims that soaring international fees, shrinking research budgets and a hostile job market have stripped away much of the real value once attached to an American qualification.

The post has struck a nerve on the platform. It follows a highly contentious debate weeks earlier over whether US universities now function more as backdoor immigration routes than as academic institutions, with users arguing that the Optional Practical Training visa system and H‑1B lotteries have become the main selling points for costly degree programmes marketed to overseas applicants desperate for American careers.

Financial Reality For International Students In America

The author of the latest thread urged hopeful applicants to reconsider their options before committing to transatlantic flights and large tuition bills. 'I don't know why you guys want to come to US in this environment unless you literally got full-aid but it's just not worth it,' the user wrote. The poster argued that modern universities are increasingly operating like corporate businesses, cutting fundamental research and education budgets first whenever financial pressures mount.

For families who remortgage their homes or liquidate life savings to pay for out-of-state tuition, the post suggested, the risk is huge. There is no guarantee of well-paid work at the end of it, and the supposed prestige of an American campus may come at the cost of years of heavy debt, particularly when the graduate job market is weak.

The poster ended by telling prospective students to broaden their horizons and look beyond the United States. 'Look for alternatives,' they advised. 'There's a lot in this world. Stop thinking like it's 1999.'

The volume of agreement in the comments highlights deep anxiety among current and prospective graduates who feel misled by the promise of American higher education.

One commenter described the financial strain they faced, noting their own struggles just to manage local costs despite having domestic advantages. 'I don't qualify for aid and I can barely afford my in-state tuition,' the user shared. 'I don't know how some internationals are affording theirs since out-of-state tuition is insanely high.'

Other users described how these high fees are actually paid in practice. While a fortunate few said their peers were fully funded by wealthy parents, many reported ordinary international students selling off major family assets, taking on second mortgages or securing large high-interest loans just to get a place. One user wrote that their parents had completely financed their education, saying they were very grateful for a level of financial support that most foreigners do not have.

The Fading Appeal Of US Degrees For Overseas Students

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Commenters pointed to a fundamental shift in the economics of higher education over the last two decades. Years ago, foreign applicants were drawn by strong university endowments, plentiful graduate assistantships and a relatively clear path to employer-sponsored visas after graduation.

Today, those same academic routes are constrained by inflation, institutional budget cuts and a global tech industry that is cutting jobs rather than hiring new international graduates.

The discussion repeatedly returned to the mechanics of American immigration policy. The Optional Practical Training programme allows international graduates to work temporarily in the US, acting as a bridge to the H‑1B work visa. Yet, with fewer companies willing or able to sponsor foreign workers in a tight economy, that bridge is far less secure, leaving many with expensive degrees and visas close to expiry.

Some participants argued that academic institutions are closely involved in this situation. They accused top universities of targeting foreign applicants with expensive master's degrees that offer a questionable return on investment, promoted less for academic content and more for the temporary work authorisation attached to them. In their view, universities are selling a lifestyle and an immigration opportunity rather than focusing solely on education.

For many in the thread, it leaves a generation of ambitious young people pursuing an idea of America that may no longer match the current reality.