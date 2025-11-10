What was meant to be a dazzling celebration of global beauty has turned into one of the most chaotic pageants in Miss Universe history.

Days after delegates reportedly walked out of rehearsals over tense backstage clashes, the organisers of Miss Universe 2025 have now sparked outrage by banning international media and content creators from covering the competition's pre-pageant events in Thailand.

The shocking decision has thrown the world's most glamorous contest into turmoil, raising questions about transparency, accountability and what the organisers are trying to keep hidden from the public eye.

Global Media Locked Out

Phuket, the tropical island hosting the first leg of this year's pageant, has become the centre of the storm. Pre-pageant activities including fashion shows, rehearsals and photoshoots have been sealed off from the international press. Even Telemundo, the official broadcast partner based in Miami, was barred from filming.

Accredited media outlets from the Philippines and other participating countries were also denied access, according to Inquirer.net.

Critical Beauty, a prominent pageant blogger, said on Instagram that organisers had informed accredited journalists of the ban via text message. The notice reportedly read: 'We inform you that there will be no access for the media in Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya.'

'This is so pathetic,' the content creator fumed online, sharing that the only events journalists are allowed to cover are the national costume show, the preliminaries and the coronation night.

The ban has sparked anger among fans and fellow creators, many accusing the organisers of silencing independent coverage. One user, @jesse2025style, commented: 'You and other creators deserve to be at Miss Universe in Thailand. This is ridiculous.'

Critical Beauty later shared that accredited press will only receive credentials and materials on 18 November via a WhatsApp media group. The Miss Universe Organization has yet to issue an official statement.

Scandals and Speculation

The media blackout follows weeks of controversy that have shaken the pageant world. Earlier this month, Miss Universe chairman Nawat Itsaragrisil was heavily criticised after allegedly insulting Mexico's delegate, calling her 'dumb' during rehearsals. The incident made international headlines and led to a tearful apology from Itsaragrisil in a press conference.

Sources suggest the media restrictions may be an attempt to prevent further negative coverage. Insiders say tensions have also risen between organisers and contestants, with rumours of walkouts and last-minute changes to event schedules.

In a separate issue, Itsaragrisil reportedly ordered the removal of banners featuring a major sponsor, PlayTime, an online betting company, claiming the pageant would not tolerate links to gambling.

Glamour Amid Chaos

Despite the uproar, contestants continue to share updates on social media, maintaining the spirit of the competition. Delegates from over 80 countries have been posting photos from Phuket, smiling for cameras even as questions about the organisers swirl.

Leading pageant site Missosology has already released its Top 10 forecast, naming the Philippines, Colombia, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Guadeloupe, Venezuela, Côte d'Ivoire, Chile and Indonesia as frontrunners.

𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗣𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀 Read https://missosology.org/miss-universe-2025-5th-hot-picks-2/ 1. Philippines – Ma. Ahtisa Manalo 2. Colombia – Vanessa Pulgarin 3....

Countdown to the Coronation

The 74th Miss Universe grand coronation is set for 21 November at Bangkok's Impact Challenger Hall. Yet with every passing day, the glittering world of Miss Universe appears more divided.

Once hailed as a symbol of unity and empowerment, the competition now finds itself caught in a storm of secrecy and scandal. As the crown awaits its next queen, one question dominates the conversation: has Miss Universe lost its shine?