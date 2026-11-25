A Catholic priest's call to boycott Netflix over its sapphic thriller The Body has reignited discussions about selective moral outrage in entertainment. Ironically, the campaign comes as the series gains momentum, with its creators offering increasingly promising insights into a potential second season.

On 24 November, CatholicVote shared footage of Father Louis Monica of St Pius X Church in Broomall, Pennsylvania, urging parishioners to cancel Netflix over the series' portrayal of Catholicism.

A Catholic priest just told his parish to CANCEL NETFLIX.



Father Louis Monica of St. Pius X Church in Broomall PA urged his parish to cancel Netflix following the release of "The Body," a new series that mocks Catholicism.



Watch the full homily 👇 https://t.co/oXooOWODYy pic.twitter.com/7iayJpaLUj — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) November 23, 2026

What About the Seven Deadly Sins?

Netflix's catalogue is hardly unfamiliar with the seven deadly sins. Greed drives Money Heist, wrath fuels Beef, lust dominates Sex/Life, envy and obsession underpin You, while excessive consumption forms the central premise of The Platform.

The platform has also enjoyed considerable success with productions depicting murder and sexual violence, including Dahmer and Unbelievable. Yet this particular boycott targets a series exploring queer experiences, religious repression and adolescent self-discovery.

One X user highlighted the perceived double standard, writing, 'It took two girls kissing for them wanting to boycot Netflix, but not all the films that are based on murder, rape, all the actual problems in the world'.

It took two girls kissing for them wanting to boycot Netflix, but not all the films that are based on murder, rape, all the actual problems in the world https://t.co/x6CwZLSleJ — ANNA (@CiaoAMc) November 24, 2026

Depicting violence does not constitute endorsing it, just as exploring religious repression does not inherently constitute an attack on faith. Queer storytelling deserves the same artistic freedom afforded to other narratives without facing disproportionate moral scrutiny.

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

Despite religious opposition, The Body reached No. 1 on Netflix's English-language television chart, recording 9.5 million views in its second week. This represents an approximately 86% increase from its debut week's 5.1 million.

‘THE BODY’ ranks #1 globally on Netflix’s weekly TV chart with 9.5 MILLION views and 70.3 million hours watched in its second week.



An impressive 86.3% increase from its debut week of 5.1 million views, bringing its total to 14.6 million views!#TheBodyNetflix 🦁🩰✨ pic.twitter.com/XiTfWGAj1i — The Body Updates (@thebodynetflix) November 24, 2026

Fans have compared its performance with previously renewed young adult productions, including Heartstopper, Forever, Geek Girl, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and Bet. Its comparatively strong figures have even prompted speculation about a double renewal.

Netflix's enthusiastic promotion evokes the attention afforded to flagship productions such as Stranger Things. Its dedicated international promotional content celebrating Anya Butler and Elise Zakaria is particularly significant for sapphic storytelling, given the longstanding struggle for sustained mainstream visibility.

Anyalise Is Not Going Anywhere

In a 24 November interview with Glamour, creator Quinn Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell offered reassurance about Anya and Elise's future. 'It's a very important relationship, and we're not going to sideline it,' Gammell stated. The creators envision both characters developing independently while rebuilding the trust necessary for their relationship to progress.

Shephard also addressed speculation surrounding Lisbeth's interference, stating, 'In season one, Anya is standing in Anya's way.' Her explanation places Anya's internal struggles, rather than romantic competition, at the centre of the relationship's development.

What Season 2 Could Have In Store

The creators confirmed that the girls would not face imprisonment, debunked theories involving Leo bringing the rattlesnake to the Halloween party and expressed excitement about exploring Grace following her awakening.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Shephard said the finale 'really foreshadows Grace's perspective coming into the center'. Both supernatural and scientific explanations will remain integral to the series' storytelling.

Although Netflix has yet to officially confirm a renewal, the creators' ambitions, rising viewership and sustained promotion offer compelling reasons for optimism. For a series facing calls for cancellation, The Body is giving audiences considerably more reasons to watch the show and renew their subscriptions than cancel them.