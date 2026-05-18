Erika Kirk may have just found herself at the centre of another conspiracy theory, but this time the allegations are relatively straightforward to pick apart. A fresh wave of rumours is spreading online, even as existing claims about her past have already been widely debunked.

Known conspiracy theorist TPVSean recently published a 14‑minute video about Erika, alleging that authorities are investigating her orphanage in Romania after bodies of deceased children were found buried underground.

Erika Kirk's Alleged Ties to the Military Exposed

Mass Graves of Children Found at Erika Kirk Orphanage in Romania – Media Blackout



Erika Kirk's nightmare week just went from bad to worse. First, government emails blew her cover: she's neck-deep in a military psy-op built to manipulate public opinion on a massive scale.



Now,… pic.twitter.com/nGl7F4glbh — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) May 17, 2026

On X, the conspiracy theorist also claimed that leaked government emails exposed Erika's central role and involvement in a military psy‑op built to manipulate public opinion on a massive scale.

To make the allegations more convincing, the conspiracy theorist included a clip of Candace Owens talking about an alleged alliance between the military, the press and Turning Point USA. Owens questioned the military links of almost everyone involved in the investigation of Charlie Kirk's murder, especially Erika, who was appointed to the Air Force Academy Board.

Erika Kirk And The Romanian Orphanage Rumours That Won't Die

The conspiracy theorist also alleged that Erika had agreements with Romanian authorities not to investigate her wrongdoings and alleged involvement in trafficking young children at her orphanage. Some of these young children were allegedly later found deceased.

However, this is not the first time this rumour has circulated online. Earlier this year, the same allegations surrounded Erika in an apparent attempt to destroy her name and reputation. Those claims have since been debunked.

Erika did not open an orphanage in Romania, and she is not involved in any orphanage in the country either. The speculations started after an internet sleuth uploaded the false claim about the widow. 'You mean to tell me Erika Kirk is opening an orphanage 'in honor of Charlie???' The same Erika Kirk who was BANNED from Romania for creating an orphanage where the children 'mysteriously' went missing?' the post read.

At first glance, it is easy to see that the statement is inaccurate, because it came from an ordinary citizen without any direct links to Erika or the Kirk family. Reputable sources have never reported a story about Erika opening an orphanage in Romania, which is strong evidence that the claims are not correct.

So, if no orphanage was ever opened in honour of Charlie, or by his wife Erika, it also becomes highly unlikely that any children in the made‑up orphanage were trafficked or buried underground.

Fake Pregnancy Allegations And Surrogacy Rumours

This is not the only rumour surrounding Erika in recent months. Last week, an online troll accused Charlie's wife of adopting her son or hiring a surrogate to give birth to him. The rumour started after Erika shared a sweet tribute to commemorate her son's second birthday. In the video, Erika and Charlie are seen on their way to the hospital just hours before she gave birth to their second child.

The online troll claimed that Erika would not have been able to tell her husband that they were about to meet their little one because she was already at the hospital, about to give birth to their son. However, the context of the video was misunderstood. Erika was still in the car when she told Charlie that they would soon meet their son.

It has become increasingly clear that anything Erika does or says is likely to be criticised by those who dislike her. In light of that, it is especially important to fact‑check claims, rather than accept viral conspiracy theories at face value.