US President Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving Day message on Truth Social on Thursday, 26 November, to defend his structural renovations at the White House and criticise journalists and citizens who have questioned the ongoing project.

In the 461-word holiday post issued while spending the break at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed backlash over the East Wing ballroom construction and maintenance repairs, saying critics failed to understand the state of disrepair he inherited.

Alongside his remarks on the executive mansion, the president also targeted federal economic officials over revised gross domestic product data, accused political opponents of attempting to reshape the legal and tax systems, and called for the removal of most Somali immigrants following Republican losses in the 3 November midterm elections.

Defence of White House Renovations and Ballroom Construction

In his holiday statement, Trump directly addressed backlash over the scale and cost of his property upgrades at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

He penned a message wishing to commiserate with 'those Reporters and Citizens who don't understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House'.

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin responded that Thanksgiving was about 'gratitude, generosity, and community, not bigotry and interior decorating'.

The remarks followed the demolition of the White House's historic East Wing, which began in October 2025 and was completed in December that year to make way for the new ballroom. The project includes a five-storey underground military complex and an above-ground event space expected to accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

The ballroom's funding has also attracted scrutiny. A contractor's internal estimate reported in June 2026 put the project's projected cost at $600 million (approximately £458 million), with approximately half expected to come from public funds, despite Trump's claims that private donors would cover the construction expenses.

Disputes Over Revised Economic Growth Figures

Trump also used the message to demand an immediate investigation into federal statisticians following the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) report on Wednesday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew at an annualised rate of 4.3 per cent, up from an initial estimate of 3.4 per cent.

Writing that officials had 'issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late', Trump described the revision as 'A Record Setting Error'.

Trump alleged that the earlier GDP estimate had been deliberately understated ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, claiming that the subsequent revision demonstrated intentional misconduct by government officials.

However, the BEA described the 4.3% figure as its second estimate, reflecting updated information on investment and consumer spending rather than evidence of deliberate falsification.

Criticism of Political Opponents and Immigrant Communities

Trump also used the holiday post to attack domestic political rivals, accusing Democrats and the 'Radical Far Left' of seeking to introduce Sharia law into US courts and force Americans to redistribute their accumulated wealth to 'those who refuse to work'.

Turning to immigration, Trump offered no supporting evidence for his assertion that only 2% of the Somali population worked without receiving government assistance. However, available employment data presents a substantially different picture.

Minnesota Compass reported that 69.6% of Somali working-age adults were employed, based on estimates covering 2020 to 2024. A separate Census-based analysis by PolitiFact found that approximately 72% of Minnesota's Somali population aged 16 and older participated in the labour force.

These figures do not directly measure employment without public assistance, as Trump claimed, but they highlight the lack of evidence supporting his broader characterisation of the community. His remarks came amid ongoing federal investigations into alleged fraud involving taxpayer-funded social services programmes in Minnesota.