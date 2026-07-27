High‑profile American journalists are among those named in a new investigation as having taken fully funded 'exchange' trips to China, paid for by a foundation linked in US records to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), raising questions about foreign influence and transparency in the media.

Reporter Natalie Winters, writing on Substack, draws on rosters, programme descriptions and lobbying filings for the China–United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) to argue that the delegations were intended to generate 'favourable coverage' and 'positive messages' about Beijing rather than offering straightforward cultural exchange.

The investigation lands against a backdrop of US government and research concerns about China's United Front system, described in congressional material as a network of party and state bodies tasked with 'co‑opting and neutralising sources of potential opposition' to CCP policy while promoting positions 'favourable to Beijing' among foreign governments, media figures and other elites.

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I exclusively uncovered the identities of prominent U.S. journalists flown to China by a CCP-linked influence operation seeking “favorable coverage” and “positive messages” about Beijing. 🧵 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 27, 2026

United Front Work and Media Outreach

China's United Front system is described in US government material as an influence architecture that operates through party agencies, front groups and overseas partners to shape foreign perceptions of Beijing.

A background paper by a US congressional‑commission states that the United Front seeks to 'co‑opt and neutralise sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority' of the CCP and to promote positions 'favourable to Beijing' among foreign governments, media, academics and business leaders.

Winters' Substack article focuses on CUSEF, which she describes as a CCP‑linked influence organisation that hired Washington lobbying firms to 'effectively disseminate positive messages' about China.

Foreign Agents Registration Act filings cited in her reporting state that CUSEF's objectives included generating 'favourable' media coverage of China among influential American journalists and placing 'positive messages' with 'the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public'.

IBTimes has been able to corroborate the existence of these filings and the stated objectives from publicly available records, while more interpretive claims about editorial impact are reported here as Winters' allegations and the language of the documents rather than independent findings.

According to Winters, one of CUSEF's primary tools was privately organised delegations to China for members of the Western press, including reporters who appear on major US television networks.

The documents she cites, including trip rosters, programme brochures and communications with lobbying firms, describe itineraries built around briefings, site visits and meetings with Chinese officials, framed as 'exchange' programmes but aligned with the foundation's stated influence goals.

Winters further alleges that the access offered on some delegations went beyond standard conference settings, though many of those details rely on participants' own accounts and remain contested.

Trip organizer CUSEF was founded by Tung Chee-hwa, a former senior official in the CCP’s United Front system, the influence apparatus Beijing uses to cultivate foreign elites and shape institutions outside China. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 27, 2026

Named Journalists, Outlets and Roles

Winters' reporting and related records identify a roster of US journalists and editors who allegedly took part in CUSEF‑linked trips or events over the past decade. The list spans current and former figures from major outlets:

Ezra Klein , a New York Times columnist, is named as an attendee on CUSEF‑associated programmes during the 2010s.

, a New York Times columnist, is named as an attendee on CUSEF‑associated programmes during the 2010s. Matthew Yglesias , co‑founder of Vox, is similarly listed among journalists on China‑focused 'exchange' itineraries organised through the foundation.

, co‑founder of Vox, is similarly listed among journalists on China‑focused 'exchange' itineraries organised through the foundation. Ronald Brownstein , CNN senior political analyst, appears on rosters for delegations bringing American political journalists to Beijing.

, CNN senior political analyst, appears on rosters for delegations bringing American political journalists to Beijing. Bradford Plumer , New York Times reporter, cited as having joined foundation‑backed travel tied to climate and economic reporting.

, New York Times reporter, cited as having joined foundation‑backed travel tied to climate and economic reporting. Marjorie Miller , former Associated Press vice president; Steve Clemons, former The Hill editor‑at‑large; and David Rohde, now a national security reporter for MS NOW, all appear in trip documentation and archived articles referencing CUSEF sponsorship.

, former Associated Press vice president; Steve Clemons, former The Hill editor‑at‑large; and David Rohde, now a national security reporter for MS NOW, all appear in trip documentation and archived articles referencing CUSEF sponsorship. Jonathan Alter, NBC News/MSNBC analyst; David Sweeney, former NPR managing editor; Daniel Gross, former Yahoo Finance columnist; Marilyn Geewax, former NPR senior editor; Kathleen Deveny, former Newsweek editor; Tom Omestad, former US News & World Report correspondent; Steve Chapman, former Chicago Tribune columnist; and Bruce Stokes, former National Journal correspondent are similarly listed in rosters spanning the 2010s.

In one archived Reuters column, Rohde wrote openly that he and four other journalists were visiting China on a trip organised by CUSEF, describing it as an organisation 'run by businessmen with close ties to the Chinese government'.

Writing in The Atlantic, Clemons described himself as 'a guest of the China–United States Exchange Foundation' and identified Rohde as part of the same travelling group.

These contemporaneous accounts underline that sponsorship was acknowledged in some reporting at the time, even as debate now focuses on whether such arrangements should have triggered stricter disclosure and internal review.

The names include:



- Ezra Klein, New York Times columnist

- Matthew Yglesias, Vox co-founder

- Ronald Brownstein, CNN senior political analyst

- Bradford Plumer, New York Times reporter

- Marjorie Miller, former Associated Press vice president — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 27, 2026

Nature of the Trips and Ethical Questions

Winters' reading of the archive argues that articles written from CUSEF‑organised trips often emphasised China's rapid economic growth and the opportunities it presented for foreign companies, while downplaying more confrontational trade policies.

In one such piece, Rohde argued that 'the Chinese state has played a central role in creating, supporting and expanding businesses' and urged American policymakers to seek 'effective ways to support pioneering American companies' operating in China rather than escalating trade warfare.

Whether that framing reflects organised influence or a legitimate editorial judgment is at the heart of the current dispute.

Reports on wider CCP influence campaigns describe similar structures for delegations involving Western politicians: travel and accommodation funded by a foundation, private dinners with officials or business figures, and briefings that foreground Beijing's preferred narrative.

Media‑ethics specialists interviewed in previous investigations say such arrangements sit in a grey area between legitimate reporting access and problematic influence, making transparent disclosure and clear internal rules important when foreign‑linked organisations cover costs.

US newsrooms often set internal policies on accepting travel or hospitality, while UK outlets tend to emphasise more explicit labelling of any sponsored access for readers, a difference that matters for IBTimes' international audience.

Critics of CUSEF's role argue that, whatever the formal guidelines, lobbying filings outlining aims such as 'favourable coverage' should prompt scrutiny and possibly a re‑evaluation of how such trips are handled.

At the same time, watchdogs warn that equating all foreign‑funded travel with corruption risks discouraging on‑the‑ground reporting from difficult or closed countries.

The access went far beyond conference rooms.



American journalists were taken on curated tours through China, including visits to Chinese military bases, by the same network seeking favorable coverage. pic.twitter.com/tLpVm1pGZf — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 27, 2026

Responses, Transparency and What Comes Next

Some journalists and outlets named in accounts of CUSEF‑linked programmes have previously described the delegations as standard reporting trips and insisted that editorial decisions remained independent, though not all have publicly addressed the United Front framing used in newer investigations.

Media‑ethics researchers and press‑freedom advocates have warned that foreign‑funded press trips can shape subsequent coverage indirectly and urge outlets either to avoid such junkets or to clearly disclose who paid for access.

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In Washington, recent focus on CCP influence operations and United Front work has led to bipartisan interest in tightening transparency rules around foreign‑linked organisations that engage with media and other elites.

For now, however, there is no detailed public roadmap for any congressional follow‑up specific to the trips identified by Winters or for internal reviews at the outlets whose staff appeared on those rosters.

That leaves a broader question open: to what extent, if at all, did Beijing‑aligned programmes shape the tone and substance of American coverage on China, and will further disclosures clarify or challenge Winters' claims about the role of CUSEF and the wider United Front network in US journalism?