A Houston restaurateur secretly transferred £1.1 million ($1.4 million) to his mother shortly before allegedly shooting his wife and two young children and then himself, in what a new lawsuit claims was a plan to escape the 'public shame' of financial fraud.

The legal action, filed in a Texas probate court in July, accuses Matthew Mitchell of deliberately plotting the May killings of his family while attempting to shield his assets from creditors.

The bodies of the 52-year-old business owner, his 39-year-old wife, Thy Mitchell, and their children, Maya and Max, were discovered inside their River Oaks home on 4 May.

Thy's parents, Thuy Mai and Lan Huong Tran, claim in their filings that Matthew funnelled the £1.1 million into the accounts of his mother, Bettie Mitchell, anticipating bankruptcy, only for the funds to be moved back to the original accounts following the deaths.

Houston Restaurateur Faced Mounting Pressure

Matthew and Thy Mitchell owned two hospitality ventures, opening Traveler's Table in October 2019 and Traveler's Cart in early 2024. Despite their outwardly successful business interests, court documents allege Matthew was under significant pressure due to undisclosed financial misconduct.

Thuy Mai and Lan Huong Tran accuse Matthew of conspiring with his mother to hide money from those who might seek to recover it. Attorneys for Bettie Mitchell have not yet commented on the allegations.

The Houston Police Department previously confirmed that physical evidence pointed to Matthew shooting his family before turning the weapon on himself inside the property. The Harris County medical examiner formally ruled the deaths of Thy and her children as homicides. Until the lawsuit's filing, a potential motive for the killings had not been publicly disclosed.

Rather than own up to the financial loss and fraud that he had committed, the lawsuit states, Matthew elected to murder his entire family to escape the resulting humiliation.

Recordings Capture 'Public Shame' Fears

To support their claims of premeditation, the plaintiffs submitted dozens of video clips from the internal security cameras of the family home. These recordings cover the two weeks leading up to the fatal shootings. In one clip dated 27 April, Matthew is heard stating that there was no way to figure the situation out and that unnamed individuals would demand all their money.

Later that same afternoon, he was recorded pacing through the house and speaking to himself. According to the court filings, he muttered that he was not strong enough to fix the situation, eventually whispering that he 'gotta kill everybody'.

Another recording from 29 April appears to capture a phone call where Matthew asks if they would be showing a lot more profit than they were actually receiving, a question met with agreement from the other speaker. How much profit was artificially inflated remains a question central to the probate dispute.

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Footage from the day before the deaths showed the family leaving their home for brunch and running routine errands. The final footage of the children was captured that evening as they prepared for bed.

The following day, police conducted a welfare check after the family babysitter arrived at school to collect the children and discovered they had never been dropped off.

Mai and Tran are currently seeking damages for wrongful death alongside the creation of a court-imposed trust to freeze and protect the estate funds.

Management for Traveler's Cart announced the sudden closure of the restaurant this week, leaving the management of the remaining corporate assets subject to the probate court's ongoing rulings.