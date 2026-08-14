Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Friday in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, potentially changing the course of one of the most closely watched US murder cases.

Mangione, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He has been facing separate federal and New York state cases over the killing.

The expected plea relates to federal stalking charges. Prosecutors are reportedly prepared to recommend a life sentence, although Mangione could still change his mind before entering a plea.

His appearance in Manhattan federal court comes just weeks before his separate New York state murder trial is due to begin.

Why Is Mangione Expected to Plead Guilty?

Mangione is facing two federal counts of stalking resulting in death. The charges carry the possibility of life in prison. Federal prosecutors and Mangione's defence lawyers jointly requested the Friday hearing, fuelling speculation that a plea agreement had been reached after earlier negotiations failed.

According to reports, prosecutors are expected to recommend that Mangione receive a life sentence under the federal agreement. The potential deal would allow the federal case to be resolved without a lengthy trial.

However, the move could have much wider consequences because Mangione is also facing a separate state murder charge in New York.

Federal Prosecution Takes a New Direction

Mangione's state trial is currently scheduled to begin on 8 September. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges and is accused of intentionally killing Thompson. The possible federal guilty plea has raised a complicated legal question over whether the New York prosecution could continue.

Mangione's lawyers could argue that a federal conviction based on the same conduct prevents him from being prosecuted again under New York's double-jeopardy protections. State prosecutors, however, have argued that the federal and state cases involve different offences and that the state murder prosecution should be allowed to continue.

That means Friday's hearing could become much more important than simply a change of plea. The outcome could determine whether Mangione eventually faces a separate murder trial in New York.

State Murder Trial Still Looms

The federal case has already undergone a major change this year. Federal prosecutors had initially charged Mangione with offences that could have exposed him to the death penalty.

In January, however, a federal judge dismissed the federal murder and firearms charges that carried the possibility of capital punishment. The remaining federal case centres on stalking allegations connected to Thompson's death.

A conviction on the remaining federal stalking charge can still result in a life sentence. That makes the expected plea significant even though Mangione is no longer facing a federal death sentence.

What Happened to Brian Thompson?

Thompson was shot outside a Manhattan hotel on 4 December 2024, while he was in New York for an investor event involving UnitedHealth Group. The shooting triggered a nationwide manhunt. Mangione was arrested five days later in Pennsylvania after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona.

He was subsequently brought back to New York, where he faced both state and federal charges. The case quickly attracted enormous public attention, with Mangione becoming a controversial figure online and drawing both condemnation and support from members of the public.

His upcoming state trial has already generated significant security concerns because of the intense interest surrounding the case.

Inside Mangione's Growing Support Base

The case has developed into something much larger than a conventional murder prosecution. Mangione has attracted a substantial online following since his arrest, with supporters closely tracking his court appearances and legal battles. That attention has also become an issue for the upcoming trial.

A New York judge recently ruled that Mangione's state murder trial will be heard by an anonymous jury, citing concerns over the intense public attention surrounding the case and the possibility of jurors or witnesses being intimidated. The decision came shortly before the federal plea hearing was scheduled.

A Major Turning Point

If Mangione enters the expected guilty plea on Friday, he could avoid a federal trial and potentially receive a life sentence. But the bigger question may be what happens to the New York murder case.

State prosecutors have already indicated that they intend to challenge any attempt to use the federal plea to stop the state prosecution. Mangione's defence, meanwhile, could use double-jeopardy arguments to try to prevent the separate murder trial.

For now, Mangione remains accused in the state case and has pleaded not guilty there. His expected federal guilty plea therefore may not bring the Brian Thompson case to an immediate end. Instead, Friday's hearing could mark the beginning of another major legal battle over whether Luigi Mangione will ever face a separate murder trial in New York.