Chris Hughes, the Love Island UK star turned television presenter, has reportedly split from American dancer JoJo Siwa after around 18 months together. A friend of Siwa told People the relationship had ended, saying she ultimately chose to put herself first.

The report, published on Friday, 27 November 2026, did not include a statement from either star. Siwa, 23, and Hughes, 33, met while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025. They began dating a month later, and Siwa publicly confirmed the relationship in June 2025.

When they met, Siwa was in a relationship with Australian actor and content creator Kath Ebbs, who is non-binary. That relationship ended at the show's wrap party, and Siwa later denied Hughes had caused the break-up.

The friend told People that Siwa was hurt and had spent months hoping things would improve. The source said she wanted to feel as loved and supported as she had tried to make Hughes feel, and added that she still wished him well.

Those comments are the friend's account, not a public explanation from either person. Neither Hughes nor Siwa had publicly addressed the reported split when the story was published. The news came weeks after the couple spoke openly about engagement and starting a family. Page Six and PinkNews also reported the split, citing the original People exclusive.

For viewers who know Hughes mainly through Siwa, his career began long before they met. He first became known through ITV2's Love Island in 2017.

Who Is Chris Hughes Beyond Love Island?

Hughes appeared in the programme's third series and reached the final with Olivia Attwood, finishing third. He later teamed up with fellow islander Kem Cetinay for the spin-off Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island.

The pair released 'Little Bit Leave It,' which peaked at No 15 on the Official Singles Chart in October 2017. Hughes also starred with Attwood in Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On, co-presented You Vs. Chris & Kem and published his 2018 memoir, You Bantering Me?.

Publisher Hachette says Hughes grew up on a farm in Gloucestershire in a family of five children.

Television Work, Charity and Relationships

Hughes later moved into sports presenting. He presented live horse racing coverage for ITV Racing between 2019 and 2025. He also presented BBC Sport coverage of The Hundred cricket tournament from 2021 to 2025.

He became an ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably, known as CALM, in 2017. The charity works to prevent suicide and support people going through difficult times.

In November 2018, Hughes took part in a live testicular examination on ITV's This Morning to raise awareness of testicular cancer. His appearance prompted his brother Ben to check himself. Ben found a lump and was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019.

The brothers later appeared in the BBC Three documentary Me, My Brother And Our Balls, exploring male fertility and testicular cancer. ITV later reported Ben was cancer-free following treatment.

Before Siwa, Hughes dated former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson. Their relationship began in 2019 and ended in April 2020. In August 2021, he went public with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock; they separated in June 2022.

His relationship with Siwa brought him renewed attention, particularly in the United States. For now, the reason for the split rests only on her friend's account.