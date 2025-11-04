Pop singer Christina Perri has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Paul Costabile, bringing to an end their nearly eight-year marriage.

According to Los Angeles County court documents filed on 3 November 2025, the 38-year-old 'Jar of Hearts' singer cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of separation.

Perri has requested joint custody of their daughters, Carmella Stanley (7) and Pixie Rose (3), and asked that spousal support be terminated for both parties. The filing marks the conclusion of one of pop music's most quietly enduring love stories.

A Love Story Built on Resilience

The couple's relationship began in 2013, blossoming from a friendly interview into a romance that led to their engagement in 2017 and marriage later that year in a small New York ceremony.

Their journey was filled with joy and heartbreak. In 2018, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella. Two years later, Perri suffered a devastating pregnancy loss, an experience she has since spoken about publicly to raise awareness of infant loss. When their second daughter, Pixie Rose, was born in October 2022, Perri called her 'a miracle,' a symbol of hope after unimaginable pain.

Throughout their relationship, Perri and Costabile frequently shared moments of their family life on Instagram, offering fans candid glimpses into their world, which was filled with music, love, and resilience.

'We've walked through fire together,' Perri once wrote in a 2021 post, capturing the emotional strength that defined their bond.

People Magazine previously highlighted the couple's enduring connection, even through moments of hardship.

Quiet Separation, Shared Commitment

The divorce filing lists irreconcilable differences as the sole cause of a standard no-fault ground in California that signals mutual agreement rather than conflict. Sources close to the pair described the split as amicable, with both prioritising their daughters' wellbeing.

Neither Perri nor Costabile has publicly addressed the divorce, though Perri recently shared a reflective post on Instagram: 'It's okay to outgrow versions of yourself that no longer feel true.'

Legal experts anticipate that the proceedings will be conducted privately and without dispute, reflecting the couple's long-standing commitment to stability and family.

Finding Strength Through Song

For fans, the news is bittersweet. Perri has spent years transforming pain into melody, most recently with her 2024 album Songs for Pixie, a tender tribute to motherhood and loss that critics hailed as her most personal work.

Best known for hits like 'A Thousand Years' and 'Jar of Hearts,' she continues to use her music as a form of healing and connection. Followers have flooded her social media pages with messages of support, praising her honesty and strength. 'She's living her lyrics,' one fan wrote. 'And somehow she still keeps shining.'

14 years ago, christina perri released ‘a thousand years’ pic.twitter.com/BYiFHh5aFt — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 18, 2025

As she steps into a new season of life, Christina Perri's story remains one of vulnerability, endurance, and grace, proving that even when love takes a new shape, it can still inspire.

Conclusion

