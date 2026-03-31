Malden's Board of Health shut down Janz Kitchen on Monday, 30 March 2026, stopping sales of its popular Ilocos empanadas after the owner operated from her home without the necessary permits. The Filipino street food business, run from a Malden, Massachusetts residence, gained widespread attention online but faced complaints that led to the shutdown. The owner announced the closure on TikTok, sharing a GoFundMe to raise $1,500 for a food truck or small shop.

Janz Kitchen had been thriving on word-of-mouth and social media buzz just weeks earlier. The business went viral after content creators like Marc Lewis spotlighted its crisp, fresh empanadas, a northern Philippine speciality filled with papaya, mung beans and egg.

Janz, originally from the Philippines, boasted in videos that she used no chemicals, just daily-made batches, and was booked solid through March. But last week, regulators served notice for unlicensed home-based sales, a move Lewis suggested stemmed from viewer reports after his Instagram Reel.

Janz Kitchen's Sudden Viral Rise and Fall

The rapid shift from fame to trouble hit hard for a hardworking mother dedicated to street food nostalgia. Janz's TikToks captured the frenzy, saying 'I'm Janz from Janz Kitchen... I got so much orders. I'm not taking orders anymore until my website is up.'

Her empanadas, golden-fried pockets evoking Ilocos street stalls, hooked Boston-area Filipinos and curious foodies alike. By mid-March, she was teasing fresh drops on socials, with supporters lining up despite the makeshift setup.

@jennynomzz these ilocos empanadas in massachusetts got so popular that @janzkitchen is fully booked out and not taking any more orders until her website is up😭😭😭 she still has a waitlist that you can join in case any space opens up but these empanadas are so damn good im not surprised at all!! just search up janz kitchen on tiktok or facebook & send her a dm! or text her at +1 (617) 230-8419 if you’d like to join the waitlist. i literally ordered 8 more today and they were literally humongous, crunchy, hot & filled to the brim with longinisa (pork), green papaya, mung bean and a whole egg. i loooove her tartar sauce & homemade fish sauce too. it makes it so tangy & creamy!! she also have a chicken version and vegetarian version 💛 📍 Janz Kitchen | Malden, Massachusetts #ilocosempanada #ilocosempanadas #boston #bostoneats #massachusetts ♬ original sound - jennynomzz

Then came the backlash. Lewis, in a follow-up Reel, showed the official notice, saying 'Somebody ended up calling the Board of Health. Janz got served this last week.' He blamed overzealous fans or possibly rivals, while urging support for her fundraiser.

Another creator, Jenny Nomzz, called it 'so heartbreaking,' noting how the business 'completely changed her life.' Nomzz shared, 'She's been pouring everything into this journey... please consider donating to help her get back on her feet.'

Massachusetts rules are clear: no permit, no sales. Residential kitchens selling directly to consumers, at markets or online, require local Board of Health approval under state code 105 CMR 590.

Malden's health office handles inspections, enforcing hygiene standards, separate sinks and correct labelling. Wholesale operations also need state licensing. Janz, operating from home without the necessary paperwork, breached regulations once orders surged. No sanitation issues have been alleged, and the matter is purely bureaucratic.

Crowdfunding Hopes Amid Permit Hurdles

The GoFundMe, as of 31 March, had pulled in $720, a solid start but short of the $1,500 goal for wheels or a brick-and-mortar spot. Janz wrote emotionally, 'I am deeply sad to announce that due to permit issues, I will no longer be selling until further notice. Please help me raise money for hopefully a food truck or an established place.' She added that every order felt vital, crediting customers' loyalty for transforming her life.

It is a classic immigrant hustle story gone awry in America's regulatory maze. Creators rallied fast, Lewis captioned his post, 'The Board of Health has officially shut down the Empanada Queen of Malden... I really hope you guys go and support it.'

Nomzz echoed the plea, portraying Janz as a devoted parent derailed by city red tape. Yet questions linger over whether it was jealous locals or strict enforcement of rules designed to protect customers. The Board has not commented publicly, leaving the saga reliant on donations and paperwork.

Janz's TikTok sign-off struck a chord, saying 'I am deeply sad to announce that I will no longer be selling empanada until further notice.' Fans responded with heartbreak emojis and messages of support.

Becoming compliant will be costly, as food trucks require health inspections, fire safety certificates, and zoning approvals, often adding thousands to the initial goal. Still, the cult status of her empanadas — the flaky crunch and savoury filling — suggests a comeback is possible if funding comes through. For now, Malden has lost its reigning queen, a reminder that virality cannot override permits.

In Massachusetts, residential food operations are allowed but tightly regulated. Retail sellers must display warnings at events if uninspected, while direct home sales like Janz's require full approval.

The state's FAQ is clear: local boards such as Malden's enforce Food Code compliance, covering everything from pest control to temperature logs. Janz bypassed that process, relying on social media attention until a complaint surfaced. Lewis acknowledged his video drew massive support but perhaps also unwanted scrutiny.

Supporters view the closure as unfair to a fresh-ingredient passion project. Nomzz lamented a mother 'pouring everything' into empanadas that transformed her world. With $720 raised, the campaign continues. Whether backers will fund her next step or the story fades remains to be seen, but Janz promises to share her 'love for food' again, permit or not.