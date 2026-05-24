Selena Gomez is said to be upset after Benny Blanco mocked her eating habits during a live podcast recording in West Hollywood with Gwyneth Paltrow. The remarks, which centred on fast food, burgers and fries, reportedly left the singer feeling blindsided because of years of public scrutiny over her body and health.

The Podcast Comments

Blanco, 38, appeared at a 'Goop' podcast taping with Paltrow, 53, where he joked that Gomez, 33, had 'the diet of a 5-year-old.' He said he had walked in that morning to find her eating Jack in the Box at 6.45am, then added that she favours 'whatever is bad for your diet' and does not really like fruits or vegetables.

Gomez told OK! that she felt the exchange crossed a line because it played into a long-running public obsession with what she eats and how she looks. The insider said the singer has spent much of her adult life dealing with people 'dissecting her body, her health and what she eats,' and that hearing her husband turn it into a joke in public was upsetting.

SELENA GOMEZ just signed on to star in a 4-HOUR X-RATED film with CATE BLANCHETT and MICHAEL FASSBENDER.



The project is being described as very explicit and filled with a lot of sex scenes. Sources are saying Benny Blanco isn’t in support of her playing the scenes, but she… pic.twitter.com/Ns11YD3C9I — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) May 22, 2026

The Backstory

The couple's relationship has been public for some time, and their marriage in September 2025 only sharpened attention around them. They began dating in 2023 after years of musical collaboration, Blanco proposed in December 2024 with a Taco Bell-themed setup, and Gomez has often spoken warmly about his cooking and their life together.

That is why the reported reaction carries more bite than a routine celebrity spat. Gomez believed Blanco should have known better given what she has been through, and she was 'seething' over the comments.

Another insider was particularly struck by the tone of the discussion, arguing that Gomez has worked to build a healthier relationship with food and cooking in recent years. The source said she does not claim to be a wellness expert, but did not appreciate being cast as 'some reckless child living on junk food.'

The Food Image

Paltrow's presence gave the moment an extra layer of irony. The Goop founder has long been associated with strict dietary habits, though she later said in April 2025 that she had started reintroducing sourdough bread, cheese and pasta into her meals.

Read more Selena Gomez's '5-Year-Old Diet' Leaves Gwyneth Paltrow Absolutely Horrified Selena Gomez's '5-Year-Old Diet' Leaves Gwyneth Paltrow Absolutely Horrified

Gomez, meanwhile, has already turned her own lack of kitchen confidence into a public project. In 2020 she launched Selena + Chef on HBO Max after describing herself as a 'complete disaster' in the kitchen, and later said she had 'come a long way,' rating her cooking a five out of 10.

That makes the current fuss awkward, but not entirely surprising. The singer has also been open about how she is perceived online, particularly when the conversation turns from her career to her body, her health or her appetite, and this latest anecdote sits squarely in that uncomfortable space.

Blanco has, at other times, praised Gomez's own approach to food and said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last year that he cooked 'very well' while she mostly watched and encouraged him during Thanksgiving preparations.

Benny Blanco Says He’s “Not Allowed” to Discuss Sex Life With Selena Gomez Publicly https://t.co/JcdytAxsbX — E! News (@enews) May 18, 2026

What Comes Next

Gomez rose from Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place to become one of the most recognisable names in music, television and beauty, with chart-topping albums, the billion-dollar Rare Beauty brand and a leading role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

She has also become one of the most followed celebrities on social media while speaking candidly about lupus and mental health. For now, the dispute remains a reported private frustration rather than a confirmed public rupture, but the tone of the podcast exchange has given gossip a distinctly personal edge.