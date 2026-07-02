Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the death of NFL star Calais Campbell's mother after authorities released a disturbing 911 call and revealed that a neighbour's surveillance footage played a key role in prompting a welfare check.

Nateal Campbell, 71, was found dead inside her Atlanta home on Tuesday, while Calais Campbell's brother, Ciarre Campbell, has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The case has shocked the NFL community, as police records also point to a history of previous incidents at the family home. Authorities continue to investigate, and the charges remain allegations that have yet to be tested in court.

Welfare Check Led to Tragic Discovery

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers carried out a welfare check at around 12:30pm on Tuesday after relatives became concerned about Nateal Campbell's wellbeing. When they entered the property, they found the 71-year-old unresponsive.

Arrest warrants allege that Nateal Campbell died after suffering a cut to her throat. Investigators also stated that Ciarre Campbell, 41, was found in possession of a knife.

He was later arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges including murder and aggravated assault. Court records show he waived his initial hearing and is being held without bond. An attorney listed for Ciarre Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disturbing 911 Call and Neighbour's Footage

The release of the 911 call has provided further insight into the family's growing concerns before police arrived.

In the recording, an unidentified man asks emergency dispatchers to carry out a welfare check after he and other relatives were unable to gain entry to the house. He tells the dispatcher that his brother, whom he describes as 'mentally ill,' was inside the property with their mother.

The caller also says Ciarre Campbell claimed that their mother had left the house. However, according to the caller, a neighbour's surveillance footage appeared to contradict that account because it showed she had not left the property.

That information prompted officers to enter the home, where they made the fatal discovery.

Police Reports Documented Earlier Incidents

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The investigation has also brought renewed attention to previous police responses at the Campbell family home.

Police records show officers had been called to the address nine times since September over incidents including reports of a fight, a suspicious person and earlier welfare checks.

An incident report dated 24 April states that one of Ciarre Campbell's sisters contacted police after alleging he had started a fire inside the home to 'rid the house of the demons.' The report also said Nateal Campbell had been staying away from the property for about a week because her son had allegedly 'overtaken the home.'

Another police report from mid-April stated that Nateal Campbell told officers her son had not been taking medication prescribed to treat schizophrenia.

Calais Campbell, Family and NFL Teams Respond

The Campbell family confirmed Nateal Campbell's death in a public statement while requesting privacy as they grieve.

The statement read: 'We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.'

The Baltimore Ravens also offered their support, saying: 'We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss.'

The Arizona Cardinals issued a similar message of sympathy for their former player.

Calais Campbell, 39, returned to the Ravens on a one-year, $5.5 million (£4.1 million) contract in April ahead of his 19th NFL season. A six-time Pro Bowl selection and the oldest active defensive player entering the 2026 campaign, Campbell has recorded 117 career sacks across spells with the Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Ravens.