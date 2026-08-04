A handwritten suicide note from former youth pastor David Vander Meer, released by Las Vegas police this week, has added a grim new layer to a long‑running Utah murder case that began with a fatal fall at Zion National Park nearly 20 years ago.

In the letter, found in his Nevada jail cell in June, the ex‑pastor insisted, 'I didn't kill her,' referring to his then‑wife, Bernadette, whose 2006 death he had only recently been charged over.

Vander Meer, 49, was awaiting extradition to Utah to face counts of murder and insurance fraud when he died by suicide in Las Vegas.

The note, now part of the official record, mixes a clear profession of innocence with acknowledgements that allegations against him are 'largely false, but not entirely'.

For investigators trying to untangle what really happened on the Angel's Landing trail, the suicide note from the ex‑youth pastor raises almost as many questions as it answers.

Suicide Note From Ex‑Youth Pastor Sits at the Heart of the Vander Meer Case

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Vander Meer left 'a hand written suicide letter and a hand written will' in his cell at the Clark County Detention Centre.

Photographs of the note, released with redactions, show that he believed, at least initially, that the legal fallout would be brief.

'When I came here on Monday, I thought our life was going to be inconvienced [sic] for a month or two,' he wrote.

He then set out his core claim. 'I've always been very selective with what I share to people about how Bernadette died, soley [sic] because I know how bad it looks,' Vander Meer wrote. 'I was never afraid of legal action though, because I didn't kill her, and I never thought it would lead to an arrest.'

In the same breath, he conceded that some of the allegations had substance. 'The additional allegations I have heard about are largely false, but not entirely. They paint a picture that can't be escaped. They spell conviction.'

Later in the note, Vander Meer admitted he had misjudged the gravity of the case against him. 'I was naive to think that just because I didn't kill Bernadette that there would be no problem with the charges. This is just calculated risk at this point,' he wrote.

He went on to say that reports linked to the arrest affidavit 'contain small amounts of truth, but paint a picture I will probably not be able to overcome'.

How a Cliff Fall and Life Insurance Put the Ex‑Youth Pastor Under Suspicion

Bernadette and David, both 29 at the time, travelled to Zion National Park in Utah in August 2006 to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

According to court filings, Bernadette fell more than 1,000 feet from the Angels Landing trail on 22 August and died at the scene. Her death was recorded as accidental, yet some officers felt uneasy, citing unusual details and the sheer scale of the insurance cover that had been taken out.

In the months before the trip, investigators now allege, Vander Meer had applied for and increased life insurance policies on Bernadette, raising them to $550,000 each. The documents say he collected more than half a million dollars the year after her death and then lived 'lavishly'.

The case sat largely dormant for around 15 years. Then, in April 2022, police received a tip‑off from a former youth group member who alleged that Vander Meer had used his role as a pastor to groom teenagers.

Court papers claim that he began a sexual relationship with an underage girl when she was 16 and that he told her they could only be together if his wife were 'not alive'.

Those same records say Bernadette had grown suspicious of her husband's alleged infidelity in the year before her death. Investigators allege that Vander Meer was paying rent on a property used to meet the underage girl, and that he later married her before the pair divorced in 2014 amid more accusations of cheating.

The combination of new witness accounts, old suspicions and the financial trail ultimately led Washington County prosecutors to file murder and insurance fraud charges in June, nearly two decades after the fall at Zion.

'Past Failures' and 'Calculated Risk': What the Suicide Note Reveals

The news of Vander Meer's death in custody came just two days after his arrest by Las Vegas police on 22 June. The Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner ruled that he died by suicide.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill later said Vander Meer had 'strangulated himself' in what he described as a 'unique and novel way', and promised a 'robust review' of how the death was able to occur.

In his final letter, Vander Meer addressed not only the accusations but also the impact of the case on those around him.

He wrote that an unnamed person, whose identity was redacted in the images, 'doesn't deserve to be a part of my past failures, and this current mess'.

'I don't deserve the financial [sic] sacrifices of [redacted person] to try to fight this,' he added, before turning to his wider relatives. 'None of my family does... I love you all.' The note was signed off simply, 'David'.

Bernadette's parents have previously said they harboured doubts about the accident ruling from the very beginning. They believed their daughter's death 'hadn't been an accident' and that Vander Meer had pushed her, prompting renewed contact with Utah authorities years later.

Their suspicions, combined with the later tip about alleged sexual misconduct, set the stage for the late‑in‑life charges that Vander Meer feared he could not beat.

Utah authorities only revived the case in late 2023, long after Bernadette's 1,000‑foot plunge at Zion was ruled an accident. Court records state that the original finding of accidental death rested on a 'lack of evidence' and a 'limited investigation', even as some investigators privately found the circumstances 'suspicious'.

The Washington County Attorney's Office later alleged that, in the months before the couple's anniversary hike on 22 August 2006, Vander Meer had dramatically increased multiple life insurance policies on his wife from $150,000 to $550,000 each.

He ultimately received a payout of $567,439 in July 2007, according to those documents.

The new probe began after a pastor who once employed Vander Meer, and members of his former youth group, came forward with disturbing claims about his conduct.

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Whether the suicide note will ultimately help or hinder any attempt to piece together exactly what happened on that narrow sandstone ridge is not yet clear. On one level, it is a flat denial, the ex‑youth pastor repeating that he 'didn't kill' his wife.

On another, his talk of 'calculated risk', 'past failures' and a narrative that 'spells conviction' is the kind of stuff prosecutors tend to seize on, while defence lawyers argue it proves nothing.

With the only person ever charged over the Angel's Landing death now gone, there will be no trial for a jury to weigh those words against the evidence from the cliff edge, the insurance files and the youth group.

The questions that haunted Zion in 2006 have not gone away, they are just harder to answer.