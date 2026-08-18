A 62-year-old man has been charged with misconduct in a public office after information about addresses in a Norfolk town was released and properties were later targeted during several nights of violent disorder.

The case centres on Thetford, where crowds descended on homes believed to be housing asylum seekers, prompting police to remove some residents for their safety.

James Jobson from Costessy appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 August and was remanded in custody.

Norfolk Police said the charge relates to the release of information concerning number of addresses in Thetford, which were subsequently targeted during the unrest. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 14 September.

Read more Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence

Addresses Put Homes in the Crosshairs

The address information became a key part of the unrest that shook Thetford earlier this month. Reports said a list identifying properties believed to house asylum seekers circulated online. Crowds then gathered outside properties, with some attempting to force their way inside and damaging homes, per The Guardian.

The violence left residents frightened and forced police to intervene directly. Five men were reportedly escorted from one property during an earlier night of disorder, while other asylum seekers were later taken away from homes as crowds gathered outside.

In one incident, Norfolk Police said a group had gathered outside a property, where they allegedly shouted at people and prevented a workman from leaving, while a resident reported that between 30 and 50 people had attempted to enter the house.

'The group were shouting and preventing a workman from leaving. A resident of the same property reported a group of between 30 and 50 people trying to get into the house,' said Norfolk police.

What the Misconduct Charge Means

The charge against Jobson is particularly serious because misconduct in public office concerns an alleged abuse or neglect of responsibilities attached to a public role.

Legal guidance says prosecutors must establish that the conduct amounted to a serious abuse of the public's trust and was carried out without a reasonable justification.

Norfolk Police has not publicly identified Jobson's specific public role in its statement, and ITV reported that he does not work for a police force.

The charge, therefore should not be described as proof that he was a police officer or that he was part of a police data leak. What investigators allege is that information connected to the Thetford addresses was released and that those locations were subsequently targeted during violent disorder.

Investigation on Private Information Leak

The case places attention on how private address information can become a tool for mob targeting when circulated during a period of intense public anger. In Thetford, the disclosure was followed by crowds arriving at properties, attacks on homes and police intervention to protect residents.

Jobson remains in custody and has not been convicted of the offence. His next court appearance is scheduled for 14 September at Norwich Crown Court, where the case will proceed through the criminal justice system. The incidents have added to concerns over how the release of address information can put residents at risk when tensions are already high.