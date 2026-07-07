Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley has been arrested on a domestic battery charge after his wife, Annemarie Wiley, alleged that he threatened to kill her during an altercation in a hotel room in Orlando. The incident, which reportedly took place in front of their seven-year-old daughter, led to police being called to the World Center Marriott where the family was staying.

The 51-year-old former defensive end, who played in the National Football League for a decade, was detained on 4 July. Details of the allegations were outlined in an arrest affidavit obtained by news organisations.

The Alleged Altercation In The Orlando Hotel

According to reports based on the affidavit, Annemarie told police that on the Friday morning Wiley stood over her as she sat on the bed and 'used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek' in front of their daughter.

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She alleged he also threatened to kill her, which left her in fear for her safety. She requested that he be removed from the room. The couple's three children along with other children were present in the room as the family was in Orlando for a basketball tournament involving the youngsters.

Annemarie further alleged an unreported history of violence towards her by her husband, including an incident the morning before, and stated her intention to divorce him. Police were called on the Saturday afternoon.

Background To The Marcellus Wiley Arrest And Couple's Response

Wiley denied to police that any physical altercation had occurred. He stated that he had never been physical with his wife and that he was in the room taking care of the children. He showed officers what were described as cordial text messages between the couple. Wiley suggested that the police call may have been made because of Annemarie's plans to divorce him after 14 years of marriage. The couple have largely kept details of their personal life out of the public eye prior to this development.

Marcellus Wiley was born in Compton, California, and enjoyed a successful NFL career after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 draft out of Columbia University. He went on to play for the San Diego Chargers, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2001 after recording 13 sacks that season, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Over 10 seasons he appeared in 147 games. After retiring he transitioned to a career in sports broadcasting, working for ESPN and Fox Sports. Annemarie Wiley works as a registered nurse anaesthetist and appeared as a full-time cast member on the thirteenth season of the reality television series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple have a blended family including three children.

Legal Steps Following The Domestic Battery Charge

Police determined there was probable cause to arrest Wiley on the domestic battery charge. He was booked into the Orange County Jail. He was later released after posting a $1,000 (£749) bond on Sunday evening.

As part of the court proceedings, a no-contact order was issued preventing him from contacting Annemarie. He is also barred from possessing weapons and must surrender any firearms he owns. His arraignment has been set for 4 August. The matter is now in the hands of the courts, with Wiley maintaining his denial of the allegations.