A 911 wellness check in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, ended in tragedy after a Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a family dog named Jameson, sparking widespread outrage and an internal investigation.

Video of the aftermath quickly spread across social media, fuelling calls for accountability and raising questions about how a neighbour's emergency call escalated into a fatal police encounter.

The incident unfolded during celebrations after the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in more than five decades. Homeowner Marie Marseille was reportedly cheering and shouting with excitement when a concerned neighbour allegedly mistook the noise for a domestic violence incident and called 911.

Now, the neighbour who made the call has broken their silence in an emotional interview, expressing remorse over the chain of events that led to Jameson's death.

Neighbour Who Called 911 Breaks Silence

The neighbour who contacted emergency services has expressed deep remorse following Jameson's death. Speaking to ABC7 Los Angeles, the caller became emotional while reflecting on the incident, insisting they never expected the situation to escalate so dramatically.

'I feel responsible for what happened,' the neighbour said. 'I'm so sorry. I never wanted anything bad to happen. I thought I was doing the right thing.' They added that the decision to call 911 was due to an experience with domestic violence.

@abc7la EXCLUSIVE: The Canoga Park neighbor who called 911 after hearing screaming coming from a nearby condo - now breaking their silence after responding officers shot the resident's beloved dog Jameson. The death of the dog now drawing national outrage. The screaming turned out to be cheering for the Knicks championship win. Eyewitness News is live with the remorseful neighbor's tearful plea. This morning at 6 from ABC7. ♬ original sound - ABC7LA - ABC7LA

She added, 'They were very hostile and they were banging on that door. It sounded like it was with a baton or something, and they were like, "LAPD! Answer your door! LAPD!" That's not how I thought a wellness check would go,' the neighbour recalled.

According to the LAPD, Jameson charged towards law enforcement, prompting the shooting. The neighbour, however, said they only heard the confrontation unfold from nearby.

Read more LAPD Under Fire After Fatal Shooting of Dog Jameson as Owner Marie Marseille Denies He 'Charged' Officers LAPD Under Fire After Fatal Shooting of Dog Jameson as Owner Marie Marseille Denies He 'Charged' Officers

'I heard barking and they said, "Put your dog away!" and barking continued after a second, and then five gunshots. Back-to-back, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,' they said.

The incident has left the caller questioning whether they would contact the police in a similar situation again.

'I think it's taught me not to trust LAPD, and that next time, I will probably go myself and check on my neighbour,' they said.

The neighbour also issued a direct apology to Jameson's owner, 'Marie, I'm so sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing. I never imagined something like this could happen. I feel so guilty and shameful, and I wish I could tell you this in person but I'm scared.'

Details Of Jameson's Death

The fatal confrontation took place around 8:55 pm in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. Jameson, a 2½-year-old, 106-pound mix of golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle cross, was wearing a New York Knicks shirt when police arrived.

A mobile phone video capturing the immediate aftermath of the shooting quickly went viral across digital platforms, gaining millions of views and triggering international condemnation.

In the footage, Marseille can be seen weeping hysterically beside the lifeless body of her pet outside her flat door, shouting, 'The Knicks just won the championship. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks.'

Owner's Version Of Events

According to the LAPD's initial account, officers responding to a welfare check encountered a large barking dog and asked the homeowner to secure the animal, prompting Marseille to briefly close the door. The department said that when the door reopened, Jameson exited the flat and 'charged at one of the officers', leading to an officer-involved shooting.

Marseille has strongly disputed that version of events, describing Jameson as energetic but non-aggressive. She insisted the dog posed no threat to officers and questioned why lethal force was used.

'He wasn't baring his teeth, he wasn't growling, he wasn't aggressive, he wasn't barking. He was just moving toward the officer,' she said.

'I don't understand why he had to get shot. I don't get it. He didn't do anything.'

The shooting has intensified scrutiny of the LAPD's actions, with social media users and community members demanding answers about how a welfare check ended in the death of a family pet. The department has since said a full investigation is underway.