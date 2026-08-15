A Missouri woman who built an online following by sharing videos of her family's Christian faith and home life is facing serious criminal charges after prosecutors alleged she failed to protect her young daughter from years of sexual abuse.

Amber Sinkler, 31, has been charged with first-degree child endangerment and possession of child sexual abuse material. She has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging she knowingly received child sexual abuse material.

Her husband, Joshua Sinkler, 36, faces separate state and federal charges, including child molestation, incest, sexual exploitation of a minor and producing child sexual abuse material. The allegations against both defendants have not been proven in court.

Prosecutors Allege Mother Failed To Protect Daughter

According to a probable cause statement filed by investigators in St. Charles County, Amber Sinkler was allegedly aware that her husband had been sexually abusing their daughter but failed to intervene or contact authorities.

Investigators claim they recovered multiple videos and images from Amber's mobile phone that allegedly documented the abuse. Because the case involves a very young child, authorities have withheld further details.

Court documents allege Amber admitted she was present during some of the incidents and told investigators she did not report the alleged abuse because she feared what would happen to her husband.

The probable cause statement also alleges Amber told police she believed her husband may have abused other children but never alerted law enforcement.

Investigators further claim Amber said Joshua's cocaine use affected his behaviour.

Family's Christian Image Now Under Scrutiny

The allegations have drawn widespread attention because of the image Amber Sinkler cultivated online.

Through her YouTube channel, she regularly posted videos of church services, Bible study, family celebrations and everyday life with her children. Other uploads showed holidays, birthdays and family milestones, presenting the family as devoted Christians.

One video posted in 2024 showed Amber celebrating a second marriage proposal from her husband, telling viewers she was 'engaged again' despite already being married.

Prosecutors now argue that the family's online image sharply contrasts with the allegations outlined in court filings.

State And Federal Cases Continue

Authorities arrested the couple in March following an investigation by the St. Charles County Police Department.

Amber remains charged in Missouri with first-degree child endangerment and possession of child sexual abuse material. Federal prosecutors have also charged her with knowingly receiving child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Sinkler faces numerous state charges, including child molestation, incest, statutory rape involving a person under 14, statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child sexual abuse material and endangering the welfare of a child. He has also been federally charged with producing child sexual abuse material.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas during court proceedings on Friday and were referred to public defenders.

Couple Remain In Custody

Amber and Joshua Sinkler are being held at the St. Charles County Jail on $500,000 cash bond each while the criminal proceedings continue.

Commenting on the case, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joe McCulloch said the allegations were 'indescribable' and stressed that the prosecution's priority is protecting the alleged victim and the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.