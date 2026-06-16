A family celebration marking the New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years ended in heartbreak when Jameson, a beloved 2½-year-old dog wearing a Knicks shirt, was fatally shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a welfare check in Canoga Park.

The incident, which occurred on 13 June, has sparked widespread outrage after owner Marie Marseille disputed police claims that Jameson had 'charged' at officers, while a viral video showing her grieving beside her pet's body fuelled calls for accountability and transparency.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

What began as a joyful family evening was instantly shattered by gunfire. The household had been celebrating the New York Knicks winning the NBA championship inside their flat on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. A neighbour mistook the ecstatic shouts for distress and contacted emergency services to report a screaming woman.

Moments later, Marseille found their beloved family dog lying on the corridor floor in a pool of blood. The harrowing scene was captured in a mobile phone video, which quickly went viral on social media, and sparked outrage among users.

In the footage, a distraught Marseille is seen cradling her pet. Between heavy sobs, she can be heard screaming, 'Oh my god! Oh my God! I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks.'

Marseille's neighbours can be heard condemning the shooting and questioning why they killed Jameson. One officer at the scene offered condolences to the family.

LAPD's Statement on the Fatal Shooting

Following the digital outrage sparked by the footage, the LAPD released an official statement outlining their version of events. According to the department, Topanga Patrol Division officers arrived at the residential complex at approximately 8:55 pm after they received a report of a 'screaming woman.'

The statement claims that when officers knocked on the door, a large dog stood beside Marseille and barked. Officers allegedly requested that she secure the animal, prompting her to close the door briefly.

Read more LAPD Dog Shooting Update: Grief as Woman Hugs Family Dog After Knicks Celebration in LA LAPD Dog Shooting Update: Grief as Woman Hugs Family Dog After Knicks Celebration in LA

The LAPD said that when the door reopened, the pet exited into the communal corridor and 'charged' at the officers. 'Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting,' the statement said.

Owner Rejects LAPD's Claim

Marseille and her family have strongly rejected the police justification for the shooting. They insist that Jameson, a cross-breed of a Golden Retriever, Saint Bernard, and Poodle, posed no threat to the armed officials.

The family pointed out that the energetic young dog was simply excited by the evening's celebratory atmosphere. Marseille's son told The Los Angeles Times that while Jameson possessed plenty of puppy energy, he was entirely non-aggressive. The family's accounts suggest the dog merely stepped into the hallway without any hostile intent before an officer opened fire.

💔🏀LAPD OFFICER Shoots & Kills Family Dog During Knicks Championship Celebration in Canoga Park



A family, inside their condo, was loudly celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win (Game 5)…. IN 53 YEARS!!!!



The atmosphere was reported as joyful, they were “just so… pic.twitter.com/Ec7zhxvW8C — Steven J. Latham (@StevenJLatham1) June 15, 2026

In an interview with FOX 11, Marseille said, 'He wasn't baring his teeth, he wasn't growling, he wasn't aggressive, he wasn't barking. He was just moving toward the officer.' Adding, 'I don't understand why he had to get shot. I don't get it, he didn't do anything.'

LAPD Under Fire After Fatal Shooting

Since footage of the incident went viral and the LAPD released its official account, the department has faced growing public scrutiny, with many social media users and animal welfare advocates calling for accountability over Jameson's death.

The shooting has sparked widespread outrage online, with critics questioning whether lethal force was necessary and demanding greater transparency from law enforcement. Many have also called for the officer involved to be held accountable if investigators determine that the use of force was unjustified.

Meanwhile, the LAPD's Force Investigation Division has launched a formal investigation into the shooting. Community members and online campaign groups are also urging city officials to release all available body-camera footage and dispatch recordings, arguing that the evidence is essential to establishing exactly what happened in the moments before Jameson was killed.