A Louisiana community has been plunged into shock after immigration officials abruptly seized a Honduran high school student just days before he was due to walk across the graduation stage. The aggressive enforcement action took place despite the vulnerable teenager holding protected status, sparking immediate outrage among local educators.

As his classmates prepared for their milestone ceremony, a dedicated teacher stepped forward to fiercely defend the teenager's character against the unexpected deportation threat.

Graduation Day Overshadowed

Beau Chêne High School in Arnaudville, Louisiana, hosted its annual commencement ceremony on 15 May. However, the eagerly anticipated occasion, which typically sees families unite to celebrate a major life milestone, was overshadowed by a distinctly bittersweet atmosphere this year.

An unoccupied seat stood out starkly among the rows of uniformed students waiting to collect their certificates. Placed upon it were a traditional academic gown and cap, a photograph of a smiling young man, and a qualification certificate bearing the name of the missing student: Josué Zamora.

The 20-year-old could not celebrate the achievement that had motivated him to journey from Honduras four years earlier because he was locked inside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The crowd's frustration over his empty seat boiled over into a booming round of applause when his name was called alongside a special tribute acknowledging how much the moment meant to him.

Detention and Community Response

School staff and peers had dedicated months to fighting for his freedom following his arrest on 7 March. Josué was transferred into the custody of federal immigration agents during a routine traffic stop, where he allegedly failed an alcohol test, leading to his placement at Louisiana's Pine Prairie detention facility.

'It was very hard arriving here because you come in and see grown men crying like children because their families are outside. Because they don't know what to do. There are people who are locked up here even though they have a green card,' he says from detention.

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To demonstrate his deep roots within the local community and push for his freedom, his football coach joined several peers in uploading a moving video to social media. The footage captures him bonding with his sports team, participating in the school's media projects and laughing alongside his instructors.

'Josué has lots of friends. He's a cheerful person and likes helping others,' explains one classmate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity using the name Fernando.

He added: 'If he saw someone new at school — whether Hispanic, Black or white — he would go talk to them because he likes making friends and connecting with everyone.'

A Dangerous Shift in Immigration Policy

This situation highlights a growing trend under Donald Trump's presidency, with young migrants increasingly facing deportation despite previously securing protection. Many vulnerable youths who found safety through the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status programme — which shields those who faced abuse or abandonment — now find themselves at risk of being removed from the country.

Journey From Honduras

After being abandoned by his father and left without the means for his mother to support him, Josué escaped Honduras to avoid forced recruitment by the criminal gangs dominating Central America.

At the age of 16, he undertook a perilous journey north — the harrowing specifics of which he chooses to keep private — in pursuit of a fresh start in the United States, where he hoped to finish high school and earn a university degree.

Following his initial border detention, the undocumented minor was processed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement and released to his older brother in Louisiana.

Josué was left completely independent at the age of 18 when his brother relocated to Texas. Local families subsequently took him in, providing the stable shelter he needed to complete his high school education.

The SIJS Protection Battle

Established decades ago, the SIJS programme allows abused, neglected or abandoned minors under the age of 21 to seek permanent residency through green cards.

When processing backlogs spiked from 2016 onwards, the Joe Biden administration introduced Deferred Action in 2022 to shield waiting applicants from deportation. However, the Donald Trump administration abolished this safeguard last June, triggering the deportation of dozens of children since.

Josué held Deferred Action when immigration agents initially seized him. His attorney, Ellie Norton of the non-profit National Immigration Project, launched a habeas corpus petition asserting that the arrest violated the law.

Since then, USCIS cancelled his protected status, leaving him under an active deportation order.

'ICE is detaining these young people even when they have Deferred Action,' says Norton.

'Shortly after detention — especially if they file a habeas corpus petition challenging it — USCIS revokes it without providing explanations or giving them a chance to respond. At least a couple of district judges and courts in other jurisdictions have noted that this measure appears clearly retaliatory and an after-the-fact attempt to justify what from the start was an unlawful detention.'

Multiple advocacy groups, including Norton's organisation, took legal action against the White House for dismantling protections for SIJS beneficiaries. Though a judge ruled in their favour in November, the ruling lacked a compliance schedule, leaving enforcement optional for federal agencies.

Political and Legal Fallout

This vulnerability amid Trump's sweeping deportation initiative prompted Democratic lawmakers to seek legislative fixes.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto introduced the Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act this month to fast-track permanent residency requests and bypass employment-based visa limits that have contributed to the backlog.

The Student Behind the Headlines

Before his arrest, Josué balanced completing his final two graduation credits with working as a mechanic and driving for Uber late into the night.

His dedicated work ethic directly challenges the White House narrative that its historic mass expulsion campaign focuses strictly on dangerous criminals.

'They said they were going after the worst of the worst. Josué is one of the best,' says his teacher, Debra Delegal, who recalled his unique determination while learning English.

'His attitude was: "I can do this, I can achieve anything." All the teachers grew very fond of him, knowing he had no support.'

Both Delegal and his friend Fernando maintain contact through visits to the Pine Prairie facility, noting that despite trying to mask his distress, Josué admitted to EL PAÍS that he 'fears for his life'.

He now confronts an active removal order.

His attorney, Ellie Norton, explains that under the previous administration, immigration judges routinely paused deportation proceedings for SIJS youths awaiting green card applications.

'However, under the current administration, judges have refused to do that and are instead ordering the deportation of all these young people,' Norton notes.

Ironically, when asked what he likes most about America, Josué replied: 'There is a lot of freedom,' despite his continued incarceration.

Asked about his least favourite aspect, he bypassed his legal ordeal entirely, concluding: 'The weather here in Louisiana — it's crazy.'