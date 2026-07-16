United States Vice President JD Vance has claimed disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein 'clearly' had links to top American intelligence and parts of the 'Israeli deep state', alleging the convicted sex offender operated within global spy networks during a three-hour interview on the Joe Rogan podcast on Wednesday.

These allegations come six months after the US Department of Justice released 3.5 million documents dubbed the 'Epstein files' in January 2026.

Found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, Epstein has long faced intense public scrutiny over a controversial 2008 plea deal in Florida. His victims allege he operated a sex trafficking network designed for the global elite.

Vance Backs Claims Of Mossad And US Intelligence Links

Read more Protecting Donald Trump? Internal Panic Over Unreleased Epstein Files That 'Could Reveal a Lot About Trump' Protecting Donald Trump? Internal Panic Over Unreleased Epstein Files That 'Could Reveal a Lot About Trump'

The podcast episode, which garnered more than a million views on YouTube within its first 24 hours, saw Vance address US foreign policy, the war on Iran and relations with Israel.

When Rogan suggested most people believe Epstein was a Mossad asset, the vice president agreed.

'Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America or Israel or another country,' Vance said.

'He clearly had connections to the upper levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.'

Vance said Epstein appeared tied to left-of-centre factions within the Israeli deep state, noting his political relationships in the US were more bipartisan.

Despite these assertions, the vice president said no definitive document exists to prove a direct intelligence link. If such a file ever did exist, he added, 'it wouldn't exist in 2026'.

The January document dump did not explicitly label the financier an intelligence asset. The files did, however, include a 2020 FBI memo where a source described the late sex offender as a co‑opted Mossad agent trained as a spy.

Emails And Donations Highlight Israeli Contacts

The released communications revealed extensive email traffic between Epstein and senior Israeli figures. This network included former Defence Minister Ehud Barak and Mossad veteran Yoni Koren, whose cancer treatment was allegedly funded by Epstein in 2012.

Financial records also show his foundation funnelled £19,700 ($25,000) to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and £11,800 ($15,000) to the Jewish National Fund.

These political ties prompted a response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Taking to social media in February, Netanyahu argued the unusually close relationship between Barak and Epstein proved the opposite of an official state partnership.

White House Faces Fallout From 'Epstein Files'

The conversation with Rogan moved to the domestic dispute surrounding the document release. Vance defended former US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was dismissed in April amid controversy over the department's handling of the files, which included her false claim that an alleged client list was sitting on her desk.

'I know Pam. I like Pam. I don't think there was anything malicious going on,' Vance said, suggesting she simply overstated the department's hand.

He said the administration mishandled public communications regarding transparency efforts, leading to public mistrust.

Vance admitted they 'absolutely screwed up the comms', but denied it was part of a cover‑up. Questions regarding the extent of Epstein's intelligence ties remain unresolved.