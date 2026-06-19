Amanda Ungaro, the Brazilian former model deported from the United States last year after an arrest she alleges was orchestrated by her ex-partner, Paolo Zampolli, has made a fresh allegation: that an iPhone seized by Florida police later appeared at Zampolli's New York residence, according to location data from her Apple account.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ungaro said the device was taken by the Aventura Police Department and should have remained in secure police custody as evidence. She claimed Find My iPhone data later placed it at a Manhattan address she associates with Zampolli, a Trump ally, real estate developer and current US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships.

'My phone was seized by law enforcement and should have remained secure as evidence,' she wrote. 'However, according to the location data from my Find My iPhone account, the device later appeared at Paolo Zampolli's residence in New York.'

How did Paolo Zampolli obtain my phone while it was in the custody of the Aventura Police Department?



My phone was seized by law enforcement and should have remained secure as evidence. However, according to the location data from my Find My iPhone account, the device later… https://t.co/WrEdSkg13g — Amanda Ungaro (@AmandaUngaroA) June 18, 2026

A Dispute That Has Already Reached the White House

The iPhone allegation is the latest development in a high-profile case that has drawn attention to Zampolli's proximity to US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

Ungaro came to the attention of Aventura police in April 2024 after an anonymous tip alleged she and her husband, Brazilian plastic surgeon Joao Araujo, were conducting cosmetic procedures without a licence at their wellness centre in Aventura. She denies the charges and says she held the appropriate licence and employed qualified medical staff.

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She was arrested in June 2025, held in an ICE detention centre in Miami for three months, and deported to Brazil in October, while engaged in a custody dispute with Zampolli over their teenage son. She has accused Zampolli of using his political connections to engineer her removal from the country. Zampolli denied the allegation, calling it 'absurd,' and the Department of Homeland Security refuted claims that her deportation was politically motivated.

In April, Ungaro began posting on X, directing messages at Melania Trump, the president and former attorney general Pam Bondi. 'I have nothing left to lose in my life,' she wrote on the same day Melania Trump held a press conference. 'I will tear down the entire system-be careful with me b***h.' It is not known whether the first lady's appearance was connected to Ungaro's posts.

Who Is Paolo Zampolli?

Zampolli is a former modelling agent who ran ID Models, a longtime presence in New York social and business circles, and currently serves as US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships. He is also widely credited with introducing Melania Knauss to the United States.

His name appears approximately a dozen times in Justice Department files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, which show he was in Epstein's orbit around the time Trump met Melania in 1998. At one point he was friends with the financier and the two discussed a business deal involving a modelling agency. No criminal allegations have been made against Zampolli in relation to those files.

Ungaro herself was on Epstein's plane at the age of 16, accompanied by her then-modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who later introduced her to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She has said there were approximately 30 young girls on board, many of whom appeared to be between 14 and 16 years old.

What Ungaro Is Demanding

In her post about the iPhone, Ungaro asked who authorised any transfer of the device, who had access to it during police custody, and what records exist documenting its movement. She provided no documentation in the public post to support the location claim, and Apple's Find My system, which relies on GPS and network signals, can vary in accuracy depending on device status and connectivity.

The Aventura Police Department has not addressed the allegation. No law enforcement authority has made any finding in relation to it.