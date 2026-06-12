A YouTuber who had been broadcasting from outside the home of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie was arrested this week as authorities intensified efforts to address disruptions in the neighbourhood surrounding the high-profile investigation.

The arrest comes as public interest in Guthrie's disappearance remains intense more than four months after she vanished from her Tucson-area residence.

The case, which has drawn national attention because Guthrie is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has also attracted online content creators who have flocked to the neighbourhood to livestream developments and search for clues.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Pima County Sheriff Steps In After Wild Cyber-Accusations Target Cleared Family Members Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Pima County Sheriff Steps In After Wild Cyber-Accusations Target Cleared Family Members

Complaints Mount in Quiet Neighbourhood

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 54-year-old YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr. was taken into custody on 11 June while broadcasting outside Guthrie's home. Authorities said deputies responded after receiving multiple complaints about his conduct in the area.

The arrest was the second involving Zabel this week in connection with activity near the neighbourhood. Local reports indicated that residents had grown increasingly frustrated with the steady stream of online personalities and amateur investigators gathering near the property, per KOLD News.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly expressed concern about the situation, warning that law enforcement would take action against anyone violating local laws while attempting to cover or investigate the case online.

Authorities said neighbourhood complaints have included allegations of blocked roadways, trespassing, and behaviour that disrupted daily life for residents.

Multiple Streamers Face Enforcement Action

Speaking to KVOA on Wednesday, Nanos said calls about the YouTubers from residents in the area have been coming in.

'We started getting calls from the neighbors about a certain group of these, I'll use the word, YouTubers,' he said. 'The complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behavior of those individuals was becoming pretty scary, pretty frightful to the neighborhood.'

The latest arrest followed an earlier crackdown that resulted in the detention or citation of several content creators operating near Guthrie's residence. Authorities reported that three YouTubers were arrested or cited after complaints from residents escalated in recent weeks.

In a previous statement to The New York Post, Nanos announced that first-time violators of the law will receive a citation, while repeat offenders will face an arrest.

'Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense,' he said. 'However, repeat offenders may be arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of public nuisance.'

Investigators said the enforcement action was prompted by repeated reports that individuals were obstructing public areas, entering restricted spaces, and creating disturbances in the neighbourhood. Officials stressed that arrests were tied to alleged public-order violations rather than an investigation into Guthrie's disappearance.

Video from Zabel's livestream reportedly captured part of the 11 June arrest. Deputies reportedly approached Zabel while he was seated near the roadway before taking him into custody. Authorities have not suggested that he has any connection to Guthrie's disappearance.

Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

😦Deputy Knocked Down During Tucson YouTuber's Second Arrest At Missing Person Nancy Guthrie's Home

Deputies responded to Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home just before 5:00 p.m. following multiple community complaints regarding Zabel's behavior.



Zabel, 54, was actively… pic.twitter.com/2FJrwuenr5 — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 12, 2026

The arrest unfolded as investigators continued pursuing leads in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing in February. Authorities have previously stated that evidence at the scene suggested she may have been taken against her will.

Interest in the investigation surged again this week after reports emerged that volunteer search teams in Mexico were examining information linked to an anonymous tip. Searchers explored an area near Nogales after claims that Guthrie's remains were buried there, though no evidence connecting the site to her disappearance has been confirmed.

Despite months of investigative work, authorities have yet to announce arrests connected to the disappearance. No suspect has been publicly identified.