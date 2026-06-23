Savannah Guthrie has quietly cut off direct contact with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos in Arizona, as the 'Today' host increasingly loses confidence in local law enforcement handling the disappearance of her 84‑year‑old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson home on 1 February.

For context, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been leading the search for Nancy since that morning, when a masked man was captured on her Nest door camera and traces of her blood were later found outside the property. More than four months on, there have been no public breakthroughs, no suspect named, and, crucially for a family living this in real time, no sign of Nancy herself.

The frustration is beginning to show around the edges of an investigation that has attracted intense media coverage and a swarm of online sleuths. NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, who has reported on the case since the first days and is moderating a panel about it at CrimeCon, said Guthrie is 'no longer in direct communication' with Sheriff Nanos, who he understood had been her 'go‑to' at the start.

'The fact that she's not talking to him anymore makes me wonder if she's lost some confidence,' Entin told presenter Jesse Weber, adding that after three months with 'no solid leads,' he imagined Guthrie was 'probably getting frustrated.' That is a polite way of putting it.

Savannah Guthrie Case Overshadowed by Questions Over FBI Involvement

The news came after the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance was pulled into a very public row over how quickly the FBI was brought into the case and what role it was allowed to play.

Early in the probe, Sheriff Nanos acknowledged that blood and 'mixed DNA' had been recovered outside Nancy's home and said that material had been sent to a private laboratory in Florida for testing. On 9 May, he told Fox News reporters his department was close to solving the case, answering 'We are' when pressed on whether there had been progress, before getting into his car.

That optimism was later overshadowed when FBI Director Kash Patel told Sean Hannity, in a podcast interview on 5 May, that federal agents were effectively sidelined in the crucial early days.

Patel said the bureau had been 'kept out' of the investigation for the first four days. Asked by Hannity why DNA taken from Guthrie's home went to a private facility rather than the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia, he replied that it was 'a state and local matter, so it's their call', but stressed that federal experts could have moved much faster.

'We would've analysed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information,' Patel said, arguing that the FBI laboratory is 'better than any other private lab out there.' He added, 'We didn't get the chance to do that. So I understand everybody's frustrations.'

Nanos, in a written statement responding to Patel's remarks, insisted the bureau 'was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family' and that coordination with the FBI 'began without delay.'

He said evidence processing decisions were taken 'on scene based on operational needs' and maintained that the private laboratory used by his department and the FBI lab in Quantico had 'worked in close partnership from the outset and continues to collaborate.'

The gulf between those two versions, one saying 'kept out,' the other 'without delay,' is the kind of thing that makes families of victims feel like something vital has slipped through the cracks.

A 'Celebrity' Kidnapping Theory Starts to Fray

To recall, much of the early commentary around the Savannah Guthrie case focused on the idea of a high‑profile, money‑motivated kidnapping. The theory was simple. Guthrie is one of the most recognisable news anchors on US television, therefore her wealthy family might have been targeted for ransom.

Former law enforcement officer Charles Brewer is now picking that story apart. In a 24 May video titled 'Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person' on his YouTube channel, Brewer told viewers he doubted cash was the real driver here.

'If this truly was a celebrity‑targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?' he asked.

He pointed out that more than 'a million dollars' was reportedly left untouched, that so‑called ransom‑style messages 'reportedly make little sense,' and that there had been no 'sustained negotiations or proof of life' nor any 'sophisticated extortion strategy.'

'Because if somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority,' Brewer argued. 'But here the behaviour feels chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed.'

He was careful to stress he was not accusing Guthrie's relatives of involvement, but he pushed his audience to widen their lens. If the public, he said, had no problem early on speculating about a crime linked to Savannah's 'fame, her wealth, and public visibility,' then it was 'equally reasonable' to ask whether the case might connect to someone else in Nancy's immediate orbit.

'Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt?' he said. He suggested there could be 'a dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognised at the time, because after more than 100 days, something still feels off. Something still feels untouched.'

It is speculative, but it is also the sort of questioning many people end up doing when the official narrative stalls.

Online Sleuths, Real‑World Fallout

In case you missed it, the vacuum of hard information around the Savannah Guthrie case has been filled by amateur detectives on YouTube, Reddit and TikTok, some of whom have gone far beyond keyboard theorising.

Some online sleuths have allegedly stalked the home of Nancy's other daughter, Annie, and son‑in‑law, musician Tommaso Cioni, and have circulated claims that family members might have been involved in the disappearance.

Cioni's former bandmate, Dominic Evans, was besieged by press and internet speculation after word spread that he had been questioned by authorities. It is one thing to crowdsource ideas, another to turn up on people's driveways with a camera and a half‑baked theory.

Read more 120 Days, Zero Suspects: The Shocking Failures Haunting the FBI Hunt for Nancy Guthrie 120 Days, Zero Suspects: The Shocking Failures Haunting the FBI Hunt for Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff Nanos has publicly urged streamers and civilian searchers to back off and let professionals work. 'We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals,' he said in a statement to The New York Times.

Authorities maintain that Nancy was kidnapped from her home by a masked man captured on her security camera in the early hours of 1 February. Beyond that, officials have provided few verifiable details.

Nanos recently said a dedicated task force is now working the case and the sheriff's office continues to insist it is making progress, even if none of that progress can yet be seen.

For Savannah Guthrie, who built a career asking pointed questions of people in power, the hardest part may be that on the one story she desperately wants resolved, the people with the answers are mostly staying quiet.