Director Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed film Satluj has once again found itself at the centre of attention after disappearing from ZEE5 in India less than 48 hours after its release.

The film, which began streaming uncut on July 3 after years of delays, was removed from the platform on July 5, despite receiving praise from critics and viewers during its brief availability. ZEE5 has not explained why the film was taken down, saying only that it remains on 'pause' because of 'current developments'.

The platform also said it continues to support the film and its makers while exploring ways to bring it back to audiences. The latest development has renewed focus on the film's troubled journey, which included years of certification disputes, 127 requested cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification and an eventual release that lasted only two days before it became unavailable once again.

Years Of Delays And Certification Dispute

Satluj, previously titled Punjab '95, spent more than three years waiting for a release after running into problems with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board asked the filmmakers to make 127 cuts before granting clearance for a theatrical release.

The makers refused to implement those changes, meaning the film never reached cinemas. Instead, it eventually arrived on ZEE5 in its original uncut form on July 3. However, that release proved short-lived, with the film being removed from the streaming platform in India two days later as per a crackdown by the government.

ZEE5 has not confirmed whether the removal is connected to the earlier certification dispute. The platform has only referred to 'current developments' while announcing that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

The film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, played by Diljit Dosanjh. Khalra investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy era in the 1980s and 1990s. His work documented evidence suggesting that people who disappeared during the insurgency were secretly cremated by police without their families being informed.

His investigation drew international attention to allegations of human rights violations. In 1995, Khalra was abducted and later killed. Several police officials were later convicted in connection with his abduction and murder.

Director Honey Trehan has repeatedly criticised the CBFC's demands, saying the requested changes grew from an initial 21 cuts to 127. He also alleged that the board wanted the filmmakers to remove Jaswant Singh Khalra's name from the film entirely.

Speaking to reporters, Trehan said, 'Our work is our freedom of speech. Let it come out. If anybody has a problem, they can go to the court. We'll follow what the court says.'

He argued that removing Khalra's identity defeated the purpose of making the film.

'CBFC tells us to change the name of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the real-life person on whom our film is based. What they are asking is the deletion of the name of a martyr from our history. Jaswant Singh Khalra has been abducted once again; this time by the CBFC,' he said.

Trehan also said, 'The 127 cuts are not on the film but on the democracy of the country. You don't even have legitimate reasons for the cuts you suggest.'

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Zee5 Statement And Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction

Following the removal of the film, ZEE5 thanked audiences for supporting Satluj during its brief availability.

The platform said, 'The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.'

It also reaffirmed its support for the project, saying, 'At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.'

Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.



Thank you for the incredible love.

We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

Without explaining why the film had been removed, the platform added, 'In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.'

Before the takedown, Diljit Dosanjh had already suggested that he believed the film might not remain online for long. During an Instagram Live session, when asked whether he feared it would be removed, he admitted that he did.

'Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it,' he said.

After the release, the actor also reflected on the years of uncertainty surrounding the project. Sharing a message on social media, he said he had often asked whether the film would ever reach audiences and whether they would be allowed to tell Khalra's story.

In the translated version of his message, Dosanjh wrote, 'I used to constantly ask the team, "Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?" Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, "Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day." Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude.'

Although ZEE5 has not linked the film's removal to its earlier certification battle or referred to any legal direction, Satluj remains unavailable in India, extending the uncertainty surrounding a film whose release has faced repeated obstacles over the past four years.