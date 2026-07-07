Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, 14 September 2026, it was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement has created widespread excitement across the entertainment industry, as the veteran actress prepares to helm the ceremony just as she faces a potential nomination of her own.

This milestone comes as the American broadcasting network prepares to celebrate its centenary of television production. The 62-year-old actress, who has portrayed Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' since 1999, has already secured eight previous nominations and a lead actress accolade in 2006.

Beyond her three decades leading the procedural, set to surpass 600 episodes during its twenty-eighth season this autumn, Hargitay has moved into directing and producing, putting her in contention for fresh recognition this year.

Industry Reaction To Mariska Hargitay's 2026 Emmy Hosting Announcement

The decision to appoint a dramatic actress rather than a traditional stand-up comic marks a shift for the ceremony, which was hosted last year by comedian Nate Bargatze. Public response to the choice has been largely positive, with fans and industry commentators taking to social media to express their delight.

American actress and singer Ariana DeBose took to Instagram to share her support, commenting, 'Oh she's gunna nail this💗'.

Following suit, Young Hollywood celebrated the news, warning followers: 'DUN DUN! Y'all better be on your best behavior because it was just announced that none other than "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay will be hosting the Emmys in September!!! The nominees will be announced TOMORROW, stay tuned for our full breakdown!'

Other viewers echoed this sentiment across various platforms. X user @mjajanjajan shared their excitement, stating, 'mariska hargitay is such a great choice to host the emmys'. Adding to the chorus of approval, user @Reemz3e praised her specific qualities online, writing: 'A fantastic choice! Mariska Hargitay has the charisma, experience, and presence to make the 2026 Emmy Awards a memorable night. Looking forward to seeing her on that stage!'

The sense of a good fit was highlighted by @Millicent379864, who wrote, 'Mariska Hargitay hosting the Emmys just feels right'. Highlighting the historical significance of the selection, user @AgriShoot pointed out, 'Mariska hosting the Emmys after 15 years of no female emcees is a long-overdue moment.'

Hargitay has also used her platform in recent years to advocate for sexual assault victims.

Her visibility extends beyond her fictional precinct, as she was regularly seen courtside earlier this year during the championship run of her New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This broad appeal is cited as one of the reasons she was chosen to guide viewers through an evening of honours from the Peacock Theater, a venue scheduled to become the future home of the Oscars.

The main ceremony will stream live on Peacock alongside its traditional broadcast, following the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebration scheduled for Saturday, 5 September, and Sunday, 6 September 2026.

💥DUN DUN!💥 Y'all better be on your best behavior because it was just announced that none other than "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay will be hosting the Emmys in September!!!



The nominees will be announced TOMORROW, stay tuned for our full breakdown! pic.twitter.com/3t1j3OdTtW — YOUNG HOLLYWOOD (@younghollywood) July 7, 2026

Double Celebration Potential For Mariska Hargitay

Aside from her duties as the master of ceremonies, Hargitay could find herself walking up to the podium as a winner for her behind-the-scenes work. She is currently under consideration for her role as the director and producer of 'My Mom Jayne', a documentary exploring the life of her mother, Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.

The official nominations, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 8 July, by actors Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, will reveal whether she secures a spot on the ballot alongside streaming projects such as 'Pluribus' from Apple TV+ and 'The Pitt' from HBO Max.

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This raises the possibility of her presenting herself with an award, or at least breaking character to celebrate a win. Jen Neal, an executive vice president at NBCUniversal, emphasised that few performers have left such a permanent mark on television history, praising the strength, compassion and humanity Hargitay has brought to screens for 27 seasons.

For her part, the actress expressed pride in gathering the creative community together, noting, 'Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career.' She added that all professionals are privileged to create television that unites global audiences in laughter, tears, and the anticipation of what happens next.