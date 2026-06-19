Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes, along with a two-year travel ban and a two-year prohibition on artistic activities, by a court in Iran following a hijab-free online concert that circulated widely on social media.

The ruling by the Qom Criminal Court also applies to eight members of her production team. The case stems from a December 2024 performance filmed at the Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, where Ahmadi appeared without a hijab while performing alongside male musicians.

Who Is Parastoo Ahmadi?

Parastoo Ahmadi is an Iranian singer and filmmaker born in 1997. She studied film directing before moving into music, where she became known for performances of traditional and patriotic songs.

Her profile rose during the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, when footage of her performing the song 'From the Blood of the Youth of the Nation' circulated widely online. The track became associated with protest activity across Iran during that period.

Her work has since been viewed in the context of artists whose performances gained attention during periods of political unrest in Iran.

What Happened At The Concert?

The case centres on a 27-minute virtual concert published on YouTube in December 2024 and filmed at a historic caravanserai.

Ahmadi appeared with uncovered hair, wearing a black outfit, and performed alongside four male musicians. The performance was staged without a live audience, which she described as an 'imaginary audience'.

During the concert, she said:

'I am Parastoo, a girl who cannot stay silent and refuses to stop singing for the people she loves. This is my right, one I will never surrender. I sing for this land I adore, for the soil of my homeland'.

The performance included the song 'From the Blood of the Youth of the Nation', previously performed during the 2022 protests.

The video was widely circulated online, including through VPN access inside Iran. Authorities later declared the concert illegal and initiated legal proceedings.

What Did The Court Decide?

The Qom Criminal Court convicted Ahmadi and eight members of her production team of 'violating public decency by producing and publishing vulgar and immoral content in cyberspace' and breaching Iran's mandatory dress and performance regulations.

The court issued sentences of 74 lashes, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year prohibition on artistic activity.

Authorities also sealed the Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, where the performance was filmed.

Human rights lawyer Moein Khazaeli said Iranian law does not explicitly criminalise women singing or producing music and raised concerns about the use of flogging under international human rights standards.

It is not confirmed whether the sentence has been carried out or whether appeals will be filed.

How The Case Reached International Attention

The case gained international attention after the online performance reached wide circulation and was followed by the announcement of the sentencing.

The combination of a viral video and the severity of the punishment led to coverage across international media outlets and discussion on social platforms.

The case has been reported alongside other Iranian artists who have faced legal action, including Shervin Hajipour, Mehdi Yarrahi and Toomaj Salehi.

International Reactions

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The Center for Human Rights in Iran said the sentencing reflected ongoing restrictions on women's artistic expression in the country.

Bahar Ghandehari, advocacy director at the organisation, said conditions for women and artists in Iran had not improved.

Amnesty International said Iran's compulsory veiling laws restrict freedom of expression, equality and personal autonomy.

Human rights lawyer Gissou Nia described Ahmadi as a 'lioness' and called for solidarity with Iranian women facing legal restrictions.

Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi said the ruling reflected continued enforcement of state cultural restrictions.

Social media posts shared alongside videos of the concert included comments such as 'We are with you, Parastoo!!!' and 'Keep strong, girl! You and all Iran people don't deserve such brutal laws. Terrible!'.

What Happens Next?

It has not been confirmed whether Ahmadi will appeal the ruling or when the sentence may be enforced.

No official update has confirmed whether the flogging sentence has been carried out.

The case remains under international monitoring as further legal developments are expected.