Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has raised concerns about what he described as a rise in anti-Indian hate incidents across the United States, pointing to a recent demonstration in Texas as an example of growing hostility towards the community.

Speaking on social media, the Illinois Democrat said a group identified as White supremacists gathered outside City Hall in Frisco, Texas, where they shouted anti-India slogans and tore the Indian flag.

Krishnamoorthi said the incident reflected a troubling trend that deserved greater public attention. He urged people from all backgrounds to stand together against prejudice and discrimination, regardless of who is being targeted. His comments come amid ongoing debates in Washington over rhetoric surrounding immigration and minority communities.

The Congressman has also taken action in Congress, joining fellow Democratic lawmakers in introducing a resolution condemning language they argued promotes harmful stereotypes about Indian Americans and Chinese Americans.

Texas Incident An Evidence of Rising Anti-India Sentiment

Krishnamoorthi used a video message on X to draw attention to what he believes is an increase in anti-Indian sentiment in the United States. Referring to an incident that took place in Frisco, Texas, he described how a group of White supremacists assembled outside City Hall and directed hostile messages towards Indians.

'I want to sound the alarm on the rise of anti-Indian hate in the United States,' Krishnamoorthi said.

He then recounted the slogans allegedly used during the demonstration. According to the Congressman, members of the group said, 'Go back to India, stop the Hindu takeover of Texas, and you will not replace us'.

The lawmaker said the incident should not be viewed in isolation and argued that people should remain alert to acts of hatred directed at any community. While discussing the matter, Krishnamoorthi emphasised that opposition to discrimination should not depend on a person's religion or nationality.

“Go back to India.” “You will not replace us.”

Those were the chants of white supremacists outside a Texas city hall just weeks ago. Whether directed at Hindus, Muslims, Jews, or any other community, hate has no place in America. We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder against… pic.twitter.com/gSm3QWjFWj — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) June 18, 2026

'I don't care if it's directed toward Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward anybody. I hope you'll pay attention to this issue,' he said.

His remarks focused on the need for collective action against intolerance. Rather than framing the issue as affecting only one group, he called for solidarity among different communities facing prejudice.

The comments drew attention to concerns within parts of the Indian-American community about incidents involving anti-India rhetoric and hostility. By highlighting the Frisco demonstration, Krishnamoorthi sought to bring the issue into the national conversation and encourage greater awareness of what he described as a growing problem.

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Why Democrats Are Also Challenging The Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric

Krishnamoorthi has not limited his criticism to incidents taking place at local demonstrations. Earlier this year, he joined several Democratic colleagues in introducing a congressional resolution that condemned what lawmakers described as racist rhetoric aimed at Indian Americans and Chinese Americans.

The resolution was introduced alongside Congressman Ted Lieu and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. It focused on social media activity by US President Donald Trump, specifically his decision to share a post from radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social.

According to the resolution, the post contained language that was derogatory towards India and China, questioned the loyalty of immigrants, and promoted stereotypes affecting Indian American and Chinese American communities.

The measure received support from several other lawmakers, including Congresswomen Grace Meng and Judy Chu, as well as Congressmen Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam, and Ami Bera.

The controversy centred on an April 22 post shared by Trump from 'The Savage Nation' radio programme. In the excerpt referenced by the resolution, conservative commentator Michael Savage discussed birthright citizenship and immigration.

'A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet,' Savage said in the clip cited by lawmakers.

Democratic members of Congress argued that language of that nature reinforces negative stereotypes and contributes to prejudice against immigrant groups. Their resolution maintained that public figures should avoid rhetoric that could encourage discriminatory attitudes towards minority communities.

Krishnamoorthi's latest comments on anti-Indian hate come against that backdrop. By linking recent incidents such as the Frisco demonstration with wider concerns about public discourse, he argued that vigilance is needed whenever individuals or communities are targeted because of their background, religion, or national origin.