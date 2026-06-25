Rather than debating extraterrestrial life, viewers of Disclosure Day have become fixated on what they describe as the film's striking resemblance to the teachings of Church of Scientology.

Critics claim the movie's central ideas about hidden memories, psychic abilities, spiritual awakening and humanity's cosmic origins mirror concepts long associated with Scientology, leading some to brand the film 'Scientology in disguise'.

While there is no evidence that director Steven Spielberg intended such a connection, the comparisons have rapidly gained traction online.

Why Viewers Are Seeing Scientology Everywhere

At first glance, Disclosure Day appears to follow a familiar UFO formula. The story centres on a secretive government-linked corporation called Wardex, which allegedly conceals the existence of benevolent aliens while exploiting their technology for its own gain.

The plot follows a meteorologist named Margaret and a cybersecurity expert named Daniel, who gradually discover that the extraterrestrial visitors are not invaders but guides seeking to help humanity evolve.

However, many viewers argue the film departs from traditional alien invasion narratives almost immediately. Instead of fearsome creatures arriving to conquer Earth, the beings appear as animals and trigger profound psychological and spiritual transformations in selected humans.

According to critics, that shift is where the Scientology comparisons begin. Rather than focusing on spaceships and military conflict, the film centres on hidden knowledge, spiritual awakening and unlocking dormant human potential.

For some audiences, the story felt less like science fiction and more like a modern religious allegory wrapped in UFO imagery.

The Scene That Started The Debate

In the film, the experience awakens forgotten memories and unlocks extraordinary abilities, including multilingual communication and a form of psychic empathy. Critics argue that the sequence bears a notable resemblance to Scientology's concept of recovering suppressed memories in order to achieve higher levels of spiritual awareness.

Throughout the film, both Margaret and Daniel repeatedly revisit forgotten experiences from childhood. Their path to understanding relies on uncovering memories buried deep within their minds.

Commentators have pointed out that this theme closely resembles ideas frequently associated with Scientology, where spiritual advancement is often linked to examining past experiences and overcoming psychological barriers.

The similarities do not end there. The film also introduces advanced alien technology capable of helping characters recover those memories and achieve greater understanding of their purpose.

To some viewers, this narrative device echoes Scientology's emphasis on specialised tools and techniques designed to assist followers on their spiritual journey.

Humanity's Awakening Takes Centre Stage

In Disclosure Day, humanity is portrayed as trapped in a cycle of division, greed and conflict. The alien visitors claim people have forgotten their true nature and must reconnect with a higher state of consciousness in order to evolve.

The film repeatedly suggests that human beings are more than physical bodies and possess a deeper spiritual identity waiting to be rediscovered.

Critics argue that these themes closely resemble Scientology teachings regarding spiritual beings, personal enlightenment and transcending limitations imposed by the material world.

The climax pushes those comparisons even further. Margaret ultimately becomes a bridge between humanity and the extraterrestrial visitors, helping deliver a message intended to awaken the wider population.

For sceptics, the message felt remarkably similar to a salvation narrative, with the aliens functioning less like extraterrestrials and more like spiritual guides leading humanity towards enlightenment.

Spielberg's Silence Fuels More Speculation

Despite the growing online discussion, there is no public evidence linking Disclosure Day directly to Scientology.

Neither Spielberg nor the film's writers have publicly stated that Scientology influenced the project. The similarities being highlighted remain interpretations made by viewers rather than confirmed creative intentions.

Even so, the sheer number of parallels identified by critics has kept the conversation alive. Some argue the connections are impossible to ignore, while others believe audiences are reading too much into common science fiction themes that have existed for decades.