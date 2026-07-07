England's dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the 2026 World Cup last 16 drew a peak television audience of 9.1 million in the UK, the biggest ever for a live broadcast between 2 am and 4 am. Less than 24 hours later, BTS were on stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and many of their fans were convinced the K-pop giants had played their part in the result.

The group performed in London the night after England's victory and were quick to jokingly claim they had brought 'the luck' with them to Britain.

BTS Play London, Then Claim Credit For England's Win

The seven-member group, currently in the middle of their Arirang World Tour, played to a sold-out crowd in London on the same evening that England battled past co-hosts Mexico in one of the tournament's most dramatic matches.

Tens of thousands of fans packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium only hours after England's victory, creating a celebratory atmosphere that blended football fever with K-pop excitement.

As celebrations continued across the UK, group leader RM jokingly suggested they had once again become lucky charms for the country they were performing in.

'Congrats on the win last night,' he said. 'We always bring the luck to every place we play.'

'When we played in Belgium, Belgium won. Now that we're in London, Britain won. You see?' he added, referring to England's World Cup victory.

England Edge Mexico In Thrilling Last-16 Clash

Thomas Tuchel's side produced one of their grittiest performances of the tournament at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half to stun the hosts before captain Harry Kane calmly converted a second-half penalty after England had been reduced to 10 men following Jarell Quansah's red card.

Mexico responded through Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, but England held on for a 3-2 victory that booked a quarter-final meeting with Norway.

The result was notable given the circumstances. Kick-off was delayed because of thunderstorms, England had to cope with the altitude of Mexico City, and the Three Lions played much of the second half a man down before surviving late pressure from the hosts.

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ARMY Hails BTS As England's 'Lucky Charm'

For BTS fans, who are known worldwide as ARMY, the group's tongue-in-cheek claim quickly became part of the night's celebrations. They flooded social media with jokes that England should invite BTS to every World Cup match. Others dubbed the group 'England's newest lucky charm', while some joked Thomas Tuchel should keep the band in Britain until the tournament ends.

'BTS are really world cup goodluck charms for the country they visit,' one fan wrote. 'Belgium won their game when they were there and now that BTS are in London, England won against Mexico.'

Record Late-Night TV Audience For England

The football itself was compelling enough to keep millions awake despite the early-hours kick-off in Britain. According to reports, England's win attracted a peak television audience of 9.1 million viewers, making it the largest audience ever for a live UK broadcast between 2 am and 4 am.

The victory has injected fresh belief into England's World Cup campaign, with Bellingham once again emerging as one of the tournament's standout performers and Kane providing the composure expected from the Three Lions captain.

BTS 'Always Bring The Luck', Say Fans

Whether BTS really possess footballing magic is, of course, impossible to prove. But after Belgium's victory during one stop on their tour and England's win over Mexico in another, plenty of ARMY are convinced the coincidence is becoming a tradition.

England march into the quarter-finals. BTS continue their record-breaking tour. And, if ARMY are to be believed, perhaps the group really do 'always bring the luck.'