A video assistant referee (VAR) decision that helped shape Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt has come under renewed scrutiny after a former FIFA World Cup official argued the review should never have taken place under the governing body's own protocol.

Fernando Guerrero, the former Mexican referee who served on FIFA's video assistant referee team during the 2022 World Cup final, said Argentina had 'three opportunities' to regain possession before Egypt's disallowed first-half goal. He argued that under FIFA's Attacking Possession Phase (APP) guidelines, the earlier incident should therefore have fallen outside the scope of VAR review.

The decision also drew strong criticism from Egypt after the match. Manager Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Zico questioned the officiating and accused officials of treating their side unfairly following the defeat, while Argentina completed a comeback from two goals down to secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Why Guerrero Says the Review Was Wrong

The controversy centres on an incident during Egypt's first-half attacking move, when Zico finished a flowing counter-attack that would have given his side a two-goal lead. The goal was later ruled out after a VAR review identified a foul earlier in the attacking phase.

Guerrero argued that the decision did not follow FIFA's VAR protocol. Writing on X, he said there was no foul on the Argentine player and claimed that, even if officials believed a foul had occurred, the incident should not have been reviewed because it fell outside the Attacking Possession Phase (APP), the period of play during which VAR can review an attacking move leading directly to a goal.

Guerrero Points to APP Protocol

Guerrero argued Argentina had 'three opportunities' to regain possession before Zico's goal, meaning the original attacking sequence had ended. FIFA's protocol allows VAR intervention during an Attacking Possession Phase only when the attacking move remains directly connected and the defending team has not had a realistic chance to recover the ball.

He said Argentina's opportunities to win back possession meant the earlier challenge was no longer part of the same attacking phase, arguing that the goal should therefore have stood under the current interpretation of the rules.

Guerrero worked exclusively as part of FIFA's VAR team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including as assistant video assistant referee for the final between Argentina and France, giving him direct experience of the competition's review procedures.

Egypt Questions Officiating

Guerrero's criticism centred on the disallowed goal, but it was not the only decision Egypt questioned after the match.

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Zico later scored in the 67th minute to put Egypt 2-0 ahead, a goal that stood after review, before Argentina fought back through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernández.

Egypt also appealed for a penalty in stoppage time after Mohamed Salah went down inside the area, but referee François Letexier waved play on. Seconds later, Argentina launched the attack that ended with Fernández heading home the winning goal, prompting further protests from the Egyptian bench. A member of Egypt's coaching staff was later shown a red card.

After the match, Zico said the referee had treated Egypt unfairly and suggested several decisions influenced the outcome. Hassan also questioned the officiating, saying he did not believe his side had been treated fairly during the contest.

FIFA has not publicly responded to the criticism or indicated that the officiating decisions from the match will be formally reviewed.