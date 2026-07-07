Argentina may still be unbeaten at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the reigning champions suddenly look far more vulnerable than they did a week ago. Their dramatic 3-2 extra-time escape against tournament debutants Cabo Verde exposed defensive frailties, physical fatigue and a growing sense that even the favourites can be pushed to the brink. That has transformed Tuesday's last-16 meeting with Egypt from a routine knockout tie into one of the tournament's most compelling contests.

For Egypt, the timing could hardly be better. Mohamed Salah's side arrives in Atlanta buoyed by a historic penalty-shootout victory over Australia and convinced that Argentina's exhausting 120-minute battle has opened a genuine path to one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. It will also be the first international meeting between Lionel Messi and Salah, two icons carrying the hopes of their nations on football's biggest stage.

The matchup matters beyond star power. Argentina are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, while Egypt are attempting to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Since Cabo Verde proved Argentina can be rattled, belief is spreading that the African side may have a far greater chance than many predicted before the knockout rounds began.

Argentina's Escape Against Cabo Verde Changed the Mood Around the Champions

Argentina eventually progressed, but the manner of their victory raised questions. Lionel Messi gave the holders an early lead before Cabo Verde twice fought back to force extra time. Even after Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina's advantage, the African outsiders refused to surrender, equalising again before an own goal from Diney Borges finally settled a thrilling contest in the 111th minute.

Rather than reinforcing Argentina's status as overwhelming favourites, the match highlighted that the defending champions are capable of being dragged into uncomfortable battles. The physical toll could also become significant, with several key players logging two exhausting hours in humid Miami conditions and losing recovery time before facing an energetic Egyptian side.

Why Egypt Suddenly Believe a Famous Upset Is Possible

Egypt's confidence is built on more than Argentina's struggles. The Pharaohs reached the last 16 after defeating Australia on penalties, securing the country's first World Cup knockout victory. Salah remains the team's inspirational leader, while forwards Omar Marmoush and emerging youngster Hamza Abdelkarim have provided attacking support throughout the tournament.

Egypt also know they do not need to dominate possession to succeed. Coach Wael Riad's side have shown discipline without the ball, defended compactly and demonstrated composure in high-pressure moments. Against Australia they survived 120 minutes before confidently converting four penalties, evidence that they possess both resilience and belief. With Argentina showing unexpected defensive vulnerability, Egypt will likely attempt to frustrate the South Americans before relying on Salah's creativity during transitions.

Scaloni Insists There Are No Easy Matches Left

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has refused to dismiss Egypt despite his side winning all four World Cup matches so far. Speaking before the last-16 clash, Scaloni said the tournament has proved that traditional giants can no longer expect straightforward victories, pointing to early exits for several leading nations as evidence that international football has become increasingly competitive.

Argentina's players echoed that message after the Cabo Verde encounter. Several admitted that every remaining opponent deserves respect, with the champions fully aware that another performance like the previous round could result in elimination. Those comments reflect a noticeable shift in mindset: before the knockout rounds, Argentina were widely viewed as clear favourites, but they now appear cautious, aware that Egypt will see opportunity rather than intimidation.

Messi Versus Salah Remains Football's Biggest Attraction

Even with the tactical intrigue surrounding the contest, much of the global attention remains fixed on Messi and Salah. Messi continues to lead the tournament's scoring charts after extending his remarkable World Cup record against Cabo Verde. His influence remains immense, but Argentina can no longer rely solely on moments of brilliance from their captain.

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Salah, meanwhile, carries enormous expectations after inspiring Egypt's historic run. Team officials have openly embraced comparisons with Argentina's captain, declaring, 'They have Messi, but we have Salah,' as they prepare for the biggest match in Egypt's modern football history. If Argentina's defence again leaves space behind its full-backs, Salah's pace and decision-making could become decisive.

Argentina still possess the stronger squad and greater tournament experience on paper, but Tuesday's last-16 clash in Atlanta will test whether that experience is enough to overcome a champion side running on fumes.