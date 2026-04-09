Katie Price's seventh driving disqualification highlights a troubling history of repeated offences on the road. Her ongoing bans reflect a pattern of behaviour that has persisted over more than a decade.

Katie Price, a former glamour model, has accumulated more than six years of disqualification periods since her first ban in 2010. Her initial penalty came after she admitted to speeding, receiving a six-month disqualification. Since then, she has faced bans in 2012, 2018, 2019, 2021, and most recently in 2025, demonstrating a pattern of disregard for traffic regulations.

Her record includes a variety of offences. In December 2010, she was banned for six months following a speeding charge. Two years later, she received a year-long ban for failing to respond to speeding tickets. The pattern continued in February 2018, when she was banned again after being caught speeding.

The 2025 Incident and Court Proceedings

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The latest case concerns an incident on 15 October 2025, when a Ford Capri registered in Price's name was recorded travelling at 80mph (128.7km/h) in a 70mph (112.7km/h) zone on the A64 near Stutton, North Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police sent a letter to her home in West Sussex, asking her to confirm if she was the driver. Price failed to respond to the police correspondence, leading to her being convicted of failing to provide driver information and receiving a six-month driving ban.

This case was processed through the Single Justice Procedure, a court system used for less serious offences. Court documents show that the speeding charge was later withdrawn by police, but Price was convicted for her failure to respond. Magistrate Claire Sagar at Harrogate Magistrates' Court sentenced her to a £660 fine, £120 in costs, and a £264 victim surcharge ($884, $160, $354, respectively).

The court proceedings were conducted behind closed doors, so it remains unclear whether Price was given an opportunity to contest the bans or if her previous driving history was considered during sentencing. The records do not specify if penalty points were already on her licence or if she challenged the case.

A Pattern of Repeat Offences

Price's driving record includes several notable offences over the years. In 2019, she admitted to driving while disqualified, resulting in a three-month ban. That same year, she was convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle after police observed her veer off the road and hit a grass verge.

Later in 2019, she was convicted of failing to disclose the driver's identity after a car crash, which led to an 18-month driving ban. The following year, a judge described her driving record as one of the worst seen in court. She received a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and uninsured, along with a two-year driving ban, 100 hours of community service, and up to 30 rehabilitation sessions.

Most recently, in 2024, Price was fined £880 (around $1,178) for driving without a licence and insurance in Northamptonshire but avoided a driving ban for those offences.

Implications and Public Reaction

While the court process remains private, her repeated disqualifications suggest a pattern of behaviour that authorities have repeatedly attempted to address. Her record spans over a decade, with bans often lasting several months at a time.

Public reaction to her driving history is mixed, with some viewing her as having a problematic relationship with the rules, while others see her as a figure of controversy.