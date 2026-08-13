A prominent cardiologist has revealed that US President Donald Trump recently underwent advanced imaging for undisclosed medical reasons, sparking renewed debate over the physical fitness of the 80-year-old leader.

Writing in a column published on Wednesday, Dr Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as a cardiologist to Vice-President Dick Cheney, stated that the American public deserves immediate answers regarding the president's true medical condition.

The president was seen falling asleep in the middle of a formal Oval Office event earlier this week. Trump has exhibited a variety of visible physical ailments over the past year, prompting growing scrutiny from medical professionals who argue the administration lacks transparency regarding his health.

Unexplained Imaging and Visible Symptoms

Reiner argued that because Trump is likely the most photographed president in American history, a variety of physical ailments are remarkably easy for the public to see.

The cardiologist highlighted large bruises on both of the president's hands, notable swelling in his legs, and recurring episodes where the commander-in-chief appears to struggle to stay awake.

According to Dr Reiner, the unexplained advanced imaging only adds to the growing uncertainty. Reiner warned that despite reassurances from the administration to the contrary, the president simply has not looked well, leaving voters to wonder whether the nation's leader is genuinely fit to govern the country.

The assertions made by Reiner are expected to generate fresh discussions across Washington, though such conversations often fade quickly amid broader political chaos.

Daily Beast political reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice noted that with the ongoing months-long conflict with Iran dominating headlines, discussions about the president's stamina tend to vanish in a matter of days.

White House Dismisses Armchair Diagnoses

The administration has maintained a combative stance against any inquiries into the president's medical records.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Ewall-Wice observed that the White House routinely refuses to address questions about how Trump carries himself or how his physical appearance has altered as he ages.

'So it has become an ongoing mystery, and they have been completely shutting down, or in some cases, combative about, questions about his health,' Ewall-Wice stated.

When approached for comment regarding the column, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed the cardiologist's professional assessment, remarking, 'If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor.'

The spokesperson further claimed that any medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes are breaking their sworn oath, insisting Trump remains the sharpest and most energetic president in history.

Administration officials have previously addressed specific physical symptoms. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently attributed the severe bruising on the president's hands to a high-dose aspirin regimen and frequent handshaking, dismissing suggestions of underlying health issues.

Top cardiologist @JReinerMD urges the White House to answer questions about Trump’s health: “The president doesn’t look well and hasn’t looked well for much of the last year.” pic.twitter.com/6MSlbOW7wQ — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 13, 2026

Growing Apprehension Among Everyday Americans

While the capital often treats the president's health as a taboo subject, voters outside the political bubble are expressing increasing concern. Ewall-Wice highlighted that everyday citizens across the country regularly ask about his public sleeping fits, his reported inability to walk in a straight line, and the heavy makeup covering his hands.

The scrutiny mirrors the intense focus placed on the final years of the Biden administration, yet reporters note that current White House officials are entirely shut down and lacking transparency.

With medical professionals now calling attention to what is happening in plain sight, the administration faces mounting pressure to release official medical records and improve transparency.