A viral video of Donald Trump during his Turkey visit has reignited fierce online debate over the president's health, with critics claiming the footage shows him appearing confused before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped in and guided him.

The footage, shared widely online, appears to show Trump briefly moving in the wrong direction before Erdogan reaches for his hand and redirects him. Critics described the moment as embarrassing and compared it to previous political controversies involving concerns over the health of ageing leaders.

Viral Clip Sparks Questions About Trump's Health

The incident happened during Trump's appearance in Ankara, Turkey, where he met with NATO allies and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Social media users quickly focused on a short clip showing Erdogan appearing to take Trump by the hand and lead him towards the correct direction. Critics claimed the interaction showed Trump struggling to navigate the event, while some accused media outlets of ignoring what they described as a concerning moment.

Trump's critics have previously pointed to moments where they believe he appeared tired, confused or physically weakened. These claims have included references to public appearances where he seemed to pause during speeches, appear to lose focus or display unusual movements.

What a complete embarrassment of Donald Trump!



Here’s Russian News covering how the Turkish president had to guide Donald Trump around like a dementia patient.



Trump is a laughingstock on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/6TO09DPp7c — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 7, 2026

Former Trump Ally Rejects Dementia Claims But Raises Concerns

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci recently pushed back against claims that Trump has dementia, saying he does not believe the president suffers from the condition.

Scaramucci, who worked briefly in Trump's administration before becoming a vocal critic, said Trump was still physically energetic for his age. However, he argued that concerns should focus less on dementia accusations and more on Trump's behaviour and political statements.

He described Trump as having personal traits and age-related limitations but said people should not underestimate him.

His comments did little to end the wider debate, as critics continued sharing videos and questioning whether Trump's health has changed over time.

Trump's supporters have consistently defended him, saying attacks over his health are politically motivated. His team has repeatedly insisted that he is in good condition and accused opponents of spreading misleading claims.

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny During NATO Talks

During his visit to Turkey, Trump repeated several controversial positions, including criticism of NATO discussions and statements about international issues.

Allies had hoped the summit would focus on unity and defence commitments, but some diplomats reportedly became frustrated after Trump shifted attention towards disputes involving Greenland and Ukraine.

NATO members announced major defence spending commitments, but some officials expressed concern that Trump's remarks overshadowed the wider message of cooperation.

No Medical Proof to Confirm Dementia

There is no confirmed medical evidence showing that Trump has dementia, and his allies have rejected suggestions that the footage proves any serious health issue.

Health experts have warned against making medical conclusions based only on short video clips or public appearances. They argue that diagnosing cognitive conditions requires proper medical evaluation rather than social media speculation.

This reflects a broader issue in modern politics, where moments captured on camera can quickly become global talking points. As the video continues circulating online, the argument over Trump's condition shows no sign of disappearing.